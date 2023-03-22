Spring Fashion Finds…

Kicking off the spring season with these amazing looks that are rightfully taking up space on the red carpet.
Photo courtesy of Dominique Fishback’s IG @domfishback
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jurnee Smollett attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Amber Riley attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party at Citizen News Hollywood on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for MACRO)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Marsai Martin attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)