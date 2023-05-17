Fashion

Springtime Fashion Finds…

by Grace Boateng
Check out these showstopping Spring looks from around the globe.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Halle Bailey attends the UK Premiere of “The Little Mermaid” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures’ “Chevalier” at El Capitan Theatre on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

India Amarteifio, Photo courtesy of India Amarteifio’s IG @india_amarteifio

Stefani Robinson, Photo courtesy of Stefani Robinson’s Twitter @stefanirobinson

