Sterling Crushes Northside

The Raiders of Ross Shaw Sterling High School defeated the Northside High School Panthers this past Saturday night before a huge crowd at Barnett Stadium. The Raiders celebrated their homecoming with a lopsided win over the Panthers. The Raiders dominated the line on scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

The Raiders scored on every possession in the first half and raced to and early 42-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The scoring continued into the second quarter as the Raiders increased their lead and led 56-0 at the half. In the second half, the Raiders turned to their backups and tacked on another score.

The final score was 70-0.

The big boys in the trenches made the difference in the game, as they dominated the line of scrimmage. The offensive line, led by senior offensive tackles Kenneth Holman, Alsie Cuff, Jacob Baker, and Jaylon Williams, opened up huge holes all night for the Raiders running game. Senior running back Tyler Tillman led a running attack that totaled three hundred seventy-six yards on the ground.

The Raiders defensive line was not to be outdone, as they were in the Panthers backfield all night. The defensive front, led by Roy Harris Jr, Damien Terry, Christopher Norman, John Ward and linebacker Chase Williams, held the Panthers offense to -36 yards in total offense and caused two turnovers.

Another key player on that defense is “do-it-all” cornerback Trevion Batiste, who is being highly recruited by some big-time schools.

The Raiders have an overall record of of 6-2 and 5-1 in district. They have two games left in the regular season with Wisdom and then they close the season out with Madison, before heading into the playoffs.

Sterling head coach Gary Jessie said that he has a very unselfish team and all they do is work. He stated that the offensive line is the strength of the team, and that the defense has come into their own. He went on to say that the Galveston Ball game was a confidence booster for them, even though they lost, because the kids left that game feeling good about themselves. Coach Jessie stated that his kids are looking forward to the playoffs and feel like they can play with anybody.

The pride is back in the South Park community, as people came out in huge numbers to support the kids. The band and cheerleaders also did an amazing job of entertaining the fans all night.

I’m Burl “The Coach” Jones and I just Tell It Like It Is!!!