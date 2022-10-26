Whoever said, “Sticks and Stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me,” lied.

They told a fib and a cliché circulated down for many generations.

I was on the playground when I remember saying it to someone for the first time. It was a defense. It was a posture that was to communicate to my, then-enemy, that they could not touch me.

They did though. Just like words over the course of your life have. If we are to be truthful, we, too, have used words as a sword to harm and or defeat others.

We hunger for words. Words of affirmation. Word of truth. Words of peace. Words that we are going in the right direction.

Words have been known to fuel arguments and to start and/or end wars. Words can build us up in one moment and tear us down in another.

Right now, we are seeing major partnerships being undone and relationships being severed over the words of Kanye West. While I will not repeat his words here, it is clear that his words are becoming his undoing. His talent agency, CAA, along with fashion powerhouse Balenciaga have severed ties with the rapper. Vogue, too, has permanently severed ties.

Will words tear his empire down?

The saying should have ended with “…words will hurt” because they do.

Words are powerfully, powerful.

Words can restore. Words can create. Words can soothe. We understand this as we read, “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”

Friends, sticks do hurt. Stones do harm. Words may not break your bones, but they will injure your heart.

It is there that the issues of life do, indeed, flow.

May I encourage you this week to take inventory of your words?

What are you saying to yourself?

What words are you saying to others?

What words are shaping your world?

Words should bear fruit. They should bring forth a hefty return.

Sharwin Wiltz-Boney is an entrepreneur, business consultant/coach, speaker and author who currently serves as President and CEO of a financial infrastructure management company that has operated in the Houston area for more than a decade. Utilizing the experience, she has gained through business ventures and her very own life journey, Sharwin invites you into her Musings. Have a comment? Drop her a line at sharwin@sharwinboney.com.