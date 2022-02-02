SUICIDE: We Must Deal with Depression and Mental Illness before We Lose Our Future

Why would a person make the choice to take their life by suicide?

Many of us have asked that question when we hear the news about someone or when we personally know someone who chooses to make the permanent decision of taking their own lives for whatever reason.

It is gut-wrenching to hear and even more confusing to try and understand, but there appears to be a significant uptick in suicide cases and attempted suicide incidents, especially amongst younger members of the African American community.

Take the case of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who tragically leaped to her death from the 29th-floor terrace of her 60-story Manhattan high-rise on January 30th.

The 2019 Miss USA pageant winner, “Extra” TV correspondent, and lawyer had well over a half million Instagram followers and posted her final message just before committing suicide, stating:

“May this day bring you rest and peace.”

According to news reports, Cheslie allegedly left behind a farewell note stating that she wanted to leave everything she had to her mother, but it did not contain a motive for her decision to commit suicide. Cheslie was only 30 years old.

Then, on January 22nd, the world heard the tragic news regarding actress and director Regina King’s only son, Ian Alexander Jr. He was a burgeoning DJ and singer-songwriter, who performed under the name Desduné. Ian committed suicide right after his 26th birthday.

The issue of mental health and suicide has been an important and urgent public health crisis that the Houston Forward Times has been compelled to cover and address over the years.

Back in August of last year, the Houston Forward Times published an article entitled, We Can’t Dismiss Mental Illness… IT’S REAL!, where it was reported that former University of Houston (UH) track and field star Cameron Burrell was found dead in a parking garage in Houston on August 9th as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Cameron was a successful track and field star in college at UH, whose father and college coach was Olympic gold medal sprinter Leroy Burrell and who had Olympian Carl Lewis as his godfather. There is little information as to what led to his decision, but his death was ruled a suicide by the medical examiner. Cameron was only 26 years old.

Going back even further, the Houston Forward Times published another nationally award-winning article in August 2018 entitled, After They’re Gone – Dealing with the Loss of a Loved One to Suicide, highlighting the tragic story of Ashley Jadine Duncan, who tragically took her own life on January 30, 2012.

Ashley was a senior at Bellaire High School in Houston, who eventually chose to commit suicide due to depression. Ashley was only 17, when she took her life using her father’s gun.

The week and final weekend before Ashley committed suicide, her social media was filled with messages foretelling her tragic end. Her final tweet was of the gun she used to take her own life.

These incidents prove that there is an unfortunate reality in this country—mental illness and depression are real, and it is seriously impacting our young people.

Dr. Benjamin Chavis Jr., who serves as the President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, believes we must have these important discussions and provide people with hope and help so they don’t feel that making the final choice of suicide is their only choice.

“I feel that many people who are committing suicide feel as if they have no other choice,” said Dr. Chavis. “For some, they may feel that the only thing that gives their life some element of worth is by taking their life. That isn’t true. We must get to a centered place of self-love, coupled with ensuring everyone has the resources to deal with depression and mental illness.”

National recording artist and Houston Forward Times Business Manager Chelsea “Lenora” White, states that it is important for us to unplug from social media from time to time, and make sure our happiness in life is not conditional.

“It is important to talk to people whenever you are feeling depressed,” said Lenora. “I have been seriously depressed before, but I have learned to stop internalizing everything and started talking to those I trust and who I know will be there to listen to me. That has helped me tremendously and I know it will help others like me who deal with the seriousness of depression.”

Kelly P. Hodges, who is a communications strategist and Spring ISD Trustee, believes that our society has just scratched the surface about talking about mental illness and having important group discussions about the impact of mental illness on our society.

“I believe it’s important to seek counseling, especially when you are dealing with stress and depression,” said Hodges. “I have visited with therapists over the years and here of late, conversations with my girlfriends have consisted of discussing stress, depression, and therapy. There needs to be more conversation about the issue of mental health and getting help for it.”

According to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, data shows that from 2010 to 2019 African Americans had a suicide rate of 7.4% per 100,000 people, compared to the overall rate of 13.2% per 100,000 people for all races in the country.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy recently released The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory: Protecting Youth Mental Health, and it states that recent national surveys of young people have shown alarming increases in the prevalence of certain mental health challenges. According to the report, “in 2019, one in three high school students and half of female students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, an overall increase of 40% from 2009.”

The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory also contains some valuable steps that youth, families, friends, and the whole society can implement to help with this important public health issue.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory, below are important steps that our youth can take to protect, improve, and advocate for their own mental health:

Remember that mental health challenges are real, common, and treatable. Struggling with your mental health does not mean you are broken or that you did something wrong. Mental health is shaped by many factors, including biology and life experiences, and there are many ways mental health challenges can be addressed.

Struggling with your mental health does not mean you are broken or that you did something wrong. Mental health is shaped by many factors, including biology and life experiences, and there are many ways mental health challenges can be addressed. Ask for help. Find trusted adults, friends, or family members to talk to about stressful situations. For example, if you or someone you know is being bullied, tell a trusted adult. If you are struggling to manage negative emotions, reach out to a school nurse or counselor, a teacher, a parent or caregiver, a coach, a faith leader, or someone else you look up to and trust. Look into therapy or counseling resources to get support when something causes distress and interferes with your life. Reaching out to others can be hard and takes courage, but it is worth the effort and reminds us we are not alone.

Invest in healthy relationships. Social connection is a powerful buffer to stress and a source of wellbeing. But too often in our fast-paced lives, quality time with people gets crowded out. Make space in your life for the people you love. Spend time with others regularly, in-person and virtually. Find people who support and care about you and have open and honest conversations with them about your feelings. Get involved in group activities, such as recreation and outdoor activities, afterschool programs, and mentorship programs.

Social connection is a powerful buffer to stress and a source of wellbeing. But too often in our fast-paced lives, quality time with people gets crowded out. Make space in your life for the people you love. Spend time with others regularly, in-person and virtually. Find people who support and care about you and have open and honest conversations with them about your feelings. Get involved in group activities, such as recreation and outdoor activities, afterschool programs, and mentorship programs. Find ways to serve. Volunteering in your community and helping others can be a great way to connect with people, build a sense of purpose, and develop your own sense of self-worth. Helping others when you are the one struggling can seem counterintuitive. But service is a powerful antidote to isolation, and it reminds us that we have value to add to the world.

Find ways to serve. Volunteering in your community and helping others can be a great way to connect with people, build a sense of purpose, and develop your own sense of self-worth. Helping others when you are the one struggling can seem counterintuitive. But service is a powerful antidote to isolation, and it reminds us that we have value to add to the world.

Learn and practice techniques to manage stress and other difficult emotions. Try to recognize situations that may be emotionally challenging for you and come up with strategies to manage those emotions. For example, if you find it stressful to look at COVID-related news, try to check the news less often, take a break for a day or a week at a time, keep notifications off throughout the day, and avoid looking at negative stories before bed.

Take care of your body and mind. Stick to a schedule, eat well, stay physically active, get quality sleep, stay hydrated, and spend time outside. And avoid substances that can ultimately make you feel tired, down, or depressed, such as alcohol, marijuana, vaping, and tobacco.

Be intentional about your use of social media, video games, and other technologies. Here are some questions to help guide your technology use: How much time are you spending online? Is it taking away from healthy offline activities, like exercising, seeing friends, reading, and sleeping? What content are you consuming, and how does it make you feel? Are you online because you want to be, or because you feel like you have to be?

Be a source of support for others. Talk to your family and friends about mental health, listen and be a source of support to them, and connect them to the right resources. Advocate for and contribute your ideas at the local, state, or national levels. For example, look into joining Youth Advisory Councils or mental health peer support programs in your community.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory, below are also recommendations for how families and caregivers can engage with children and youth on mental health topics, help them become more resilient, and address emerging mental health challenges:

Be the best role model you can be for young people by taking care of your own mental and physical health. Young people often learn behaviors and habits from what they see around them. You can model good habits by talking to children about the importance of mental health, seeking help when you need it, and showing positive ways you deal with stress so children learn from you. Additional ways to take care of your own mental health include taking breaks, getting enough sleep, exercising, eating balanced meals, maintaining regular routines, obtaining health insurance coverage, staying connected with family and friends, and taking time to unplug from technology or social media.

Be the best role model you can be for young people by taking care of your own mental and physical health. Young people often learn behaviors and habits from what they see around them. You can model good habits by talking to children about the importance of mental health, seeking help when you need it, and showing positive ways you deal with stress so children learn from you. Additional ways to take care of your own mental health include taking breaks, getting enough sleep, exercising, eating balanced meals, maintaining regular routines, obtaining health insurance coverage, staying connected with family and friends, and taking time to unplug from technology or social media.

Help children and youth develop strong, safe, and stable relationships with you and other supportive adults. Research shows that the most important thing a child needs to be resilient is a stable and committed relationship with a supportive adult. Spend time with children on activities that are meaningful to them, show them love and acceptance, praise them for the things they do well, listen to them, and communicate openly about their feelings. Encourage children to ask for help and connect them with other adults who can serve as mentors.

Encourage children and youth to build healthy social relationships with peers. This can be done through self-directed play and structured activities such as school, after school programs, sports, and volunteering. Since peers can play a major role (both positive and negative) in children's development, it's important to help children learn how to deal with peer pressure. Have open conversations with your child about their values and teach them to be confident and comfortable in expressing their needs and boundaries.

Do your best to provide children and youth with a supportive, stable, and predictable home and neighborhood environment. A lot may be outside of your control, and there will be trial and error as you figure out what works best for your child. That said, try to help children stick to a regular and predictable daily schedule, such as regular dinnertime and bedtime. Be thoughtful about whether and how to discuss stressful topics such as financial and marital problems. The American Psychological Association offers tips on how to talk with your child about difficult topics. It's also important to minimize children's exposure to violence, which puts them at risk of mental health and substance use challenges.

Try to minimize negative influences and behaviors in young people's lives. Talk to children early about the risks of alcohol and other drugs, both short-term (such as car crashes and other accidents) and long-term (such as reduced cognitive abilities). The earlier a child or adolescent begins using substances, the greater their chances of developing substance use problems. Mental health and substance use problems can also occur at the same time. For example, some young people struggling with stress or difficult feelings turn to alcohol or drug use. And alcohol and other drugs can also affect mental health, for example by altering mood or energy levels.

Ensure children and youth have regular check-ups with a pediatrician, family doctor, or other health care professional. Health care professionals can help you monitor your children's health, give you advice on how to prevent problems, and diagnose and treat physical and mental illnesses.

Look out for warning signs of distress and seek help when needed. Signs of distress in children can show up in a number of ways, such as irritability, anger, withdrawal, and other changes in their thoughts, appearance, performance at school, sleeping or eating patterns, or other behaviors.) If you notice concerning changes in your child, let them know you're there and ready to support them however they need. Don't be afraid to ask for help by talking to a doctor, nurse, or other professional or looking into other available resources in your community. For example, schools often have counseling services and additional accommodations (e.g., for students enrolled in special education programs).

Minimize children's access to means of self-harm, including firearms and prescription medications. Dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and keep medications out of reach for children and youth. If you choose to keep firearms in the home, ensure that they are stored safely, unloaded, and locked up (e.g., in a lock box or safe). Having firearms in the home increases the likelihood of firearm-related death. In fact, firearms are by far the most lethal means of suicide. 90% of attempted suicides with a firearm result in death, compared to less than 10% of attempted suicides overall.

Be attentive to how children and youth spend time online. Digital technology can help young people connect with friends and family, learn about current events, express themselves, and access telehealth and other resources. At the same time, children can have negative experiences online, such as being bullied, finding harmful information, and negatively comparing themselves to others.

Be a voice for mental health in your community. There are many ways to do this, from talking openly with friends and family about the importance of mental health, to going to school board meetings or a town hall, to volunteering with an advocacy group, to promoting greater funding and awareness of mental health programs in schools and local organizations, such as churches, libraries, parks and recreation, or sports teams.

As consistently stated before, mental illness and depression are real and must be addressed.

Everyone should share these suggested recommendations with as many people as we can and begin to implement them in our own daily lives to help address this public health crisis.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, or if you are in a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.