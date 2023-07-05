Fashion

Summer Fashion Finds

by Grace Boateng
Check out these standout summer looks for this week’s fashion finds.

Aurora James

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 27: Golda Rosheuvel arrives at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Teyonah Parris attends the premiere of Netflix’s “They Cloned Tyrone” at Hollywood Post 43 – American Legion on June 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 30: Issa Rae attends the “Barbie” Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

