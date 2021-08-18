Summer Fashion Trends

Here is a collection of fashionistas that served both looks and lewks this week. Thandie Newton Tracee Ellis Ross Lupita Nyong’o Thuso Mbedu Laura Harrier 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like Allyson Felix: The Most Decorated American Track &... August 11, 2021 Red Carpet Ready! August 4, 2021 Summer Looks July 28, 2021 Red Carpet Looks From the 74th Annual Cannes... July 21, 2021 Red Carpet Looks From Cannes Film Festival and... July 14, 2021 Blue Carpet Fashion: “The Tomorrow War” Premiere July 7, 2021 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet Fashion June 30, 2021 2021 Tribeca Film Festival June 23, 2021 2021 Tribeca Film Festival June 16, 2021 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021 June 9, 2021