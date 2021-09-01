Sun’s Jasmine Thomas Receives June WNBA Cares Community Assist Award Presented by State Farm

Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas has been named the June WNBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by State Farm® recipient for her ongoing efforts and dedication to positively impacting the lives of youth and focusing on serving and shining a light on health disparities in underserved Black and Brown communities.

Thomas collaborated with Sharing Shoes, a teen-inspired charity to collect new and gently-worn basketball shoes for underserved athletes and provide young athletes with a chance to play basketball. Through her work with Sharing Shoes, Thomas has inspired her fellow WNBA colleagues, teams and players to pledge donations to the Sharing Shoe cause.

With a focus on impacting youth, Thomas coordinated a shoe drive for every Sun home game this season. The donation drive began in June and in just two games, Thomas and the Sun collected over 100 pairs of shoes. After the season, the Sun and Thomas will work together to disperse the donated shoes to communities in Connecticut.

Additionally, as her mother is a breast cancer survivor, Thomas has an immense personal connection to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and helping combat all forms of cancer. Thomas is passionate about shining a light on the health disparities in the Black and Brown communities, specifically around prevention, detection, and treatment surrounding cancer diagnosis and continuing to raise money for cancer research.

“I’m passionate about giving back and being involved in the community,” said Thomas. “The most important part of the legacy I want to leave as a professional athlete is that I used my platform and resources to make other people’s lives better.”

The WNBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by State Farm® is awarded monthly during the season to the player who best reflects the WNBA’s passion to make a difference in the community. In recognition of Thomas’ efforts, the WNBA and State Farm® will donate $5,000 to benefit Sharing Shoes.

Please visit wnba.com/statefarmcommunityassist for more information on the award and its recipients.