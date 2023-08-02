ABOVE: PHOTO CREDIT: Semetra Samuel, Artistik Rebel

Local non-profit focuses on exposing thousands of Black youth to Astros baseball

The Forward Times has had a longstanding commitment to highlight the game of baseball and keep the game of baseball in the hearts and at the forefront of the minds of African American households across the Greater Houston area.

More importantly, the Forward Times seeks to encourage Black youth to get involved with the game of baseball and help increase the number of Black players in Major League Baseball.

Having a hometown player like Astros outfielder Corey Julks on the team, coupled with the recent 2023 first round selection of Nebraska shortstop Brice Matthews—another hometown player—have definitely helped bring more attention to the game, especially at a local level.

With the need to expose more Black youth to the game of baseball, an exciting new initiative called “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” was recently launched and has already made an impact on the lives of hundreds of Black youth and their families.

Local working mothers, Rebecca Briscoe and Nakia Cooper, decided to come together as co-founders to establish Sister 2 Sistah—an organization formed to address various needs in the Greater Houston area. For Briscoe and Cooper, who are both professionals certified in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, they strongly believe that “representation matters.”

Both Briscoe and Cooper came together initially to start Sister 2 Sistah as a mentoring organization for first-generation college women of color and then they saw that so much more was needed in and for the Black community.

Briscoe is a current Infrastructure Chief for the Department of Homeland Security and Education Chair for the Houston Association of Black Journalists. The Port Arthur, TX native is a former elementary school teacher, entertainment reporter, and Ebony Fashion Fair model who has walked runways from America to Europe. Cooper is currently a Digital Managing Editor at a Houston television news station, the CEO and Publisher of Bayou Beat News media (print and online), and the President of the Houston Association of Black Journalists. The Houston native has also served as a radio announcer, university professor and government media coordinator for the Department of Commerce.

One of the primary things that these enthusiastic non-profit servants sought to do was to provide new opportunities for Black youth that they believed were lacking. As their conversations intensified as to how they could best open doors for Black youth and help reintroduce the game of baseball to the overall Black community in the Greater Houston area, it led to the ladies establishing the “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” initiative.

This innovative new effort is allowing Black youth and their families to experience the game of baseball first-hand this summer and is bringing more attention to the game of baseball in Black households across the Greater Houston area.

Historically, the game of baseball has always been considered “America’s Pastime.”

From the onset, African Americans were not allowed to play the game of baseball on a professional level, which prompted the creation of Negro League Baseball.

The Negro Leagues served as a catalyst to expose Black men and women to the beloved game, whether as fans, managers, sponsors, advertisers, owners, and especially players. The game of baseball also helped address racism, and the hot-button issue of racial integration in this country.

As part of the “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” initiative, the group has a mission to take up to 2,000 Black youth to Minute Maid Park to watch several Houston Astros home games throughout their summer vacation months, from mid-June to the end of August.

“Providing this firsthand exposure is pivotal,” said Briscoe. “If today’s youth can see it, they can achieve it. This event can create the next round of African American managers, statisticians, general managers, and possibly MLB owners.”

The organization knows how expensive going to a baseball game can be for some families, especially those from underserved communities, which is why all of the selected children are provided game tickets, food, and transportation—all for FREE.

“We have a love for helping the community,” said Cooper. “We both are mothers, and we know that REPRESENTATION MATTERS and if a child sees it, they can achieve it. We saw little to no African American presence comparatively to others when we went to just a few games and thought something must be done. Baseball was once a staple in the African American household, but we were not seeing that in the Houston community. Our babies deserve to experience the wonder of Minute Maid Park. But it is expensive and children and parents from underserved communities cannot afford it, so we took on the total costs for food, transportation, and tickets ourselves and sought help from the community.”

The “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” initiative was two years in the making. The ladies were able to contact legendary baseball player and Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, who graciously agreed to support the initiative. After getting past the COVID-19 pandemic and the Astros’ historic World Series championship run last year, things were finally able to get underway this year, with the official “Dusty and the Kids” kickoff that took place on June 14th.

On June 14th, approximately 100 youth from various underserved communities in the Greater Houston area were given the “All-Star” experience at Minute Maid Park for the official kickoff. Children and their families were taken to the official team press room, thanks to the Astros Foundation, for a “Conversation with Dusty Baker,” that was moderated by KRIV Fox 26’s Nate Griffin and emceed by “Uncle Funky” Larry Jones of Radio One’s Majic 102 FM. In honor of Dusty Baker’s birthday, all attendees of the game were given a signature, replica Dusty Baker ring for “Ring Day” at the ballpark. Attendees that day represented Kashmere High School, the Lincoln City Rays, and the Black Sox little league teams. Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis’ Office provided bus transportation to the ballpark.

On June 19th, Sister 2 Sistah arranged for 50 children and their families to watch the Astros game on Juneteenth, which featured Houston’s legendary Buffalo Soldiers in the opening ceremony.

On July 6th, another 50 kids were treated to a game to watch the Astros take on the Mariners.

On July 30th, about 60 kids and 20 adults attended. For this game, they brought the Little Leaguers from Sunnyside called the “Sunnyside Grays,” along with some children and families who applied online to attend or who reached out via social media. The ladies paid for their charter bus, which picked them all up at Sunnyside Community Center on Bellfort and brought them to Minute Maid Park. That day at Minute Maid, the Astros held a pre-game festival at Union Station where all the children were allowed to go into a kid’s zone with music, bounce houses, balloons, free ice cream, slides, and other attractions. Afterward, the kids went to their seats at their section, where they had pre-boxed meals that the ladies purchased from Aramark and had delivered to their section. The boxed meals consisted of chicken tenders, tater tots, popcorn, and sodas. In addition, the ladies personally stuffed goodie bags with Planters peanuts and Cracker Jacks and other small baseball-themed prizes.

Up next, the ladies will be taking another group of kids, including little leaguers from Fifth Ward to the Astros game on August 23rd. After that, the group’s funds will be depleted if they do not raise any more funds, and the program will end early this season.

“We started this initiative as an immediate need and did not envision anything for the future,” said Cooper. “We just said ‘let’s do it,’ but each game, you can see from the photos and the videos of the children experiencing Minute Maid Park, how the experience inspired them. Getting to meet Mr. Dusty Baker, who spoke to them, gave advice to them, and laughed with them was amazing. [Dusty] could barely get out of the room at the first event when they were swarming him, hugging, and high fiving him. I knew then we could not stop. I knew when they were watching the game and cheering, we could not quit. I knew we had to continue. We also want to take the children to the Dynamo games, the Texans, the Rockets, the XFL games, the Skeeters games, you name it, we want them there. Now comes the hard part, we just need to cover the finances.”

Although the two resilient ladies have reached out to corporations and elected officials to assist with their efforts, they have been turned down. The ladies have personally funded the effort with their own money, and have committed to that, but believe with more support from the community, they can help take more Black youth to the ballpark. They have since set up a GoFundMe page but have stayed focused on their goal not to turn any Black families away.

“We need community and business leaders to step up,” said Cooper. “We have had EVERY potential corporate sponsor that we approached slam the door in our faces, giving every excuse from ‘it doesn’t fit our mission’ to one of the biggest philanthropists this city has ever seen telling us ‘Sorry, inflation.’ We went to the banks and credit unions, even the ones we hold accounts with, and they said ‘No.’ One even suggested that we remove the word ‘Black’ from our mission and we refused. The mission is not to keep others out – look at our photos, you see other races and ethnicities joining us. The mission is to let US IN! We went to the major grocers in our city and nothing but more door slams. We are ok with that. We even went to various city council members and other political leaders who have also swept us off the front porch. We are good with that, and we shall remember when we are casting our votes. The only political leader who has supported us so far is Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who provided bus transportation for our first group of children. That helped us tremendously. He will forever be a champion in our eyes. So how do we continue? We lean on the community. We are grassroots campaigning through GoFundMe and passing the hat to our friends and family, and we are utilizing the media to help us spread the word. We have been blown away by the calls we receive daily and those wanting to learn more about us and our ‘why.’ We thank you in advance for ever thinking of us. We love our children.”

To find out more about the Sister to Sistah organization, please visit: https://sister2sistah.com/ .