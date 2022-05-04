Entertainment

Taye Diggs Announces “The Best Man” Series on Peacock

by Chelsea Lenora White
It seems that an old film is making its way back to the screens. Actor Taye Diggs, took to Instagram to share a picture of the cast from the movie The Best Man Holiday, captioning it with, “We’re baaaaaaaaack…”

The movie will be turned into a series that will air on Peacock, a television streaming service owned and operated by NBCUniversal. In a press release given by the network, they stated, “Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (four episodes), the series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.”

Taye Diggs and Terrence Howard in ‘The Best Man’

The show is said to keep members of the original cast like Morris Chestnut (Lance Sullivan), Taye Diggs (Harper Stewart), Regina Hall (Candace Murchison), Terrence Howard (Quentin Spivey), Sanaa Lathan (Robyn Stewart), Nia Long (Jordan Armstrong) and others who helped make the film a success.

Additionally, they will be adding on actors to deliver the show’s plot. Among those joining are Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, and Brandon Victor Dixon.

The Best Man was released in 1999 and brought in over $34 million at the box office. 14 years later, the gang reunited once more to produce a sequel, The Best Man Holiday in 2013. Their earnings doubled with the release of the second film, bringing in over $71 million in ticket sales.

