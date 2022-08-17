Tellepsen Announces Partnership with Texas Southern University

ABOVE: Tellepsen and Texas Southern University announce five-year partnership

Tellepsen and Texas Southern University (TSU) recently announced a new partnership agreement focused on positively impacting the success of TSU students focused on career pathways in the construction industry.

“Together with Tellepsen, we will transform lives,” said TSU president Lesia L. Crumpton-Young. “A partnership done well is a win for our students, the companies that partner with us, and most importantly for the University’s mission of transforming lives. We look forward to the ways in which this partnership will prepare our students to succeed in careers in the construction industry and beyond.”

The agreement is a multifaceted five-year strategic partnership between Tellepsen and TSU. It is designed to support the entire student experience in four distinct areas: experts in action, facilities and equipment, internships, and student financial support.

“I’m so proud of TSU and I’m proud of Tellepsen,” said CEO Tadd Tellepsen. “We are both Houston’s hometown teams. Tellepsen has a tradition of giving back to the community for over 100 years. We have been cornerstones of this community and now we’re going to do it as a partnership. We want the best and brightest from Houston. And if they come from TSU, they’re coming from Houston’s hometown team.”

Tellepsen will work in partnership with TSU’s College of Science, Engineering, and Technology along with the Division of Research and Innovation to ensure instructional equipment software and materials are representative of those used in the industry. It will also aggressively recruit TSU students to participate in its internship program, and much more.

This is a five-year partnership with an estimated value of $500,000.