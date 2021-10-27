Texans Lose To Former Teammates Deandre Hopkins and J.J. Watt Who Now Play for the Arizona Cardinals

With a record of 1-6 the Houston Texans are having a rough go at it this season. To make matters that much more complicated, the Texans played against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and lost 31-5.

What makes a loss to the Cardinals particularly tough is that the Texans traded two of its greatest players to the team in recent years. First Deandre Hopkins and last year J.J. Watt. The internet, who never forgets and stays undefeated, was merciless with the memes that circulated following the loss.

When asked if the matchup against his former team held any significant weight for him, Hopkins replied, “No, not really. It was just another game to me. I know some of those guys over there. This team, we got bigger goals. We knew we had to handle business today.” And handle business they did.

While the Texans got off to an early lead putting 5 points on the scoreboard, things quickly turned around as the Cardinals went on to put up 31 unanswered points.

Texans Head Coach David Culley reassured his team following the loss by saying, “We’re going to stay together. We know where we’re going. There’s a process that we’re going through. We don’t like where we are, right now. When you come back and we watch the video and we look at things and we see the things that are happening that are putting us in this situation, as coaches we’ve got to make sure we correct those. We’ve got to make sure that they’re responsible for getting those things corrected. We just take it one game at a time. The records mean nothing when we’re preparing for the next team. Just like the team we’re playing, the record doesn’t matter. All we know is the next game we’re playing is the (Los Angeles) Rams and we take it right now one game at a time just looking to get that one win.”

The Texans will face the Lost Angeles Rams at home next Sunday.