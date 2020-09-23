Texans Lose to the Ravens 33-16

The Houston Texans suffered a disappointing Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

In a fan-less stadium due to COVID-19 precautions, the Ravens beat the Texans 33-16. The Ravens victory was a combination of the rushing efforts of Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson and some serious defense that resulted in four sacks on Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Two of those sacks resulted in turnovers. Watson and the receivers struggled in part due to offensive line that allowed 13 QB hits in addition to those 4 sacks.

Brandin Cooks, who joined the team in the offseason, caught 5 passes to gain 95 yards. When asked about the chemistry between him, Cooks and Randall Cobb, Watson said, “It’s coming along well. We’re getting on the same page in live action, doing whatever I’m asking them to do, whatever the offensive coordinator is asking them to do, playing a lot of different roles and just leading. So, we’ll continue to grow each and every week and that’s all we can do.”

This loss puts the team at 0-2 on the season and they have fallen in the NFL power rankings to No. 21.