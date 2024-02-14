Texans Score Big at NFL Honors

The Houston Texans scored major wins at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Feb. 8. Rookie Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was named Offensive Rookie of the Year; fellow rookie linebacker Will Anderson won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and legendary Texans receiver Andre Johnson was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The ceremony, held annually, honors the best players and coaches in the league. Awards like Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year are voted on by the media. The Associated Press tabulates votes from a nationwide media panel of 50 sports journalists who cover the league. Stroud’s award came as little surprise to those who watched him play this season. He shined, throwing for 4,108 yards (4,557 if you count playoffs), along with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. (That’s the lowest interception rate in the league, per CBS Sports.)

Stroud (selected No. 2 by the Texans in the NFL Draft) began his career by throwing 192 straight passes without a pick, a record for rookie quarterbacks. And in his breakout game, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, Stroud not only threw five touchdowns (tying a record) but tossed for 470 yards — the most ever by a rookie in a single game. His performance during the season won him the award for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

As he often does, Stroud began his remarks by offering praise to Jesus Christ. He went on to thank his parents and siblings, the Texans staff, and Ohio State personnel, along with his hometown community in Southern California. “To whatever kid who’s out here watching: you can do anything you put your mind to,” Stroud concluded. “I’m a living testimony to perseverance and just trusting your goals and your dreams. I just thank God for this.”

Stroud’s teammate, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (who the Texans drafted at No. 3) won Defensive Rookie of the Year. He, too, made his faith a centerpiece of his acceptance speech; after thanking God and his family, he thanked the Texans organization. But he reserved special praise for his fellow defensive linemen: defensive end Jonathan Greenard, DE Jerry Hughes, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, and DT Maliek Collins. “Rank, Jerry, JG, Maliek, all y’all boys, thank you for pushing me, helping me become a better defensive lineman and better person. Coach Rod, Dylan [Thompson], thank y’all for helping bring me closer to God,” Anderson said. “His mercy, His grace, is undeniable.”

Also undeniable: Anderson’s performance on the field. He generated seven sacks, 45 tackles (including 10 tackles for loss) and 22 QB hits (the most among rookie defenders) during the season. In the postseason, he added another sack and a team-high seven quarterback pressures during the Texans’ win over the Cleveland Browns. A stellar rookie season netted him the award for best defensive rookie. “It means everything,” Anderson said after the ceremony. “It’s just a big blessing.”

But one of the night’s most special moments came later, with the announcement of inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Texans legend Andre Johnson was among this year’s selections; he’s headed to Canton after being nominated for three straight years. He is the first Texans player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Current Hall of Famer and former NFL receiver Cris Carter had visited Johnson’s home days earlier to deliver the news. “On behalf of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — and every Hall of Famer who’s ever played this game,” Carter said, “we want to welcome you to football heaven.”

The normally stoic Johnson — whom former Texans teammate Arian Foster once called “the calmest cat on the planet” — wiped away tears after hearing the news. He hadn’t put much thought into joining the Hall during his career, so the news left him shocked and overwhelmed. “I feel like I’m dreaming,” he wept. “I really can’t believe this is happening to me.”

But it’s real. And so is Johnson’s mastery. In his 12 seasons with the Houston Texans (2003-14), the wide receiver started all 169 games he played in, setting single-season records for catches (115 in 2008) and receiving yards (1,598 in 2012). He is the Texans’ all-time franchise leader in nearly every receiving category, including career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), and receiving touchdowns (64).

“Being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame means everything to me,” Johnson said in a statement. “I couldn’t have made it here without the support from my teammates, coaches, family and friends. When I first entered the NFL, I never thought about the idea of becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer one day. I just wanted to be known as one of the best players to ever play the game, but now I get to go to football heaven, where I can enjoy the ultimate closure to my career. To the city of Houston, the Houston Texans organization and the fan base, thank you for embracing me and always showing me and my family love and support. I am so honored to be the first Texan to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”