Texans Steamroll Steelers and Honor J.J. Watt in Ring of Honor Ceremony

Imagine feeling proud to be a Houston Texans fan.

It’s a feeling that many Houstonians haven’t had in a while. But Texans fans beamed with pride Oct. 1, when the Pittsburgh Steelers came to town. The Texans steamrolled the Steelers in one of their biggest wins in years. But the win was made even sweeter by the presence of a Houston legend. The Texans honored defensive end J.J. Watt by inducting him into the Texans Ring of Honor, recognizing his pivotal role in the success of the franchise.

But first, the game: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tossed to running back Dameon Pierce, who broke free – running all the way to the 15-yard line. Then on 3rd down, Stroud himself started running, extending his arms to push the ball across the goal line. The touchdown was overturned on review; officials ruled Stroud down about an inch from the goal line. A few plays later, Stroud hurled the ball to wide receiver Nico Collins for the touchdown. After a successful extra-point kick, the Texans jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

The Steelers struggled on offense, with quarterback Kenny Pickett taking hard hits from the Texans defense. On the first series, he got sacked by Houston defender Jerry Hughes. Then he threw to receiver Calvin Austin III — only to be intercepted by Texans cornerback (and former Steeler) Steven Nelson.

Nelson took the ball to midfield, and the Texans turned their turnover into points. Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 36-yard field goal to give the Texans a 10-0 lead. The Steelers took over, but the Texans defense shut them down, with linebacker Henry To’oto’o making a tackle for loss. The Texans ended the first quarter up 10.

Fairbairn kicked a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter; the Texans went up 13-0. Houston’s defense kept Pittsburgh from scoring a single point during the half. Their offense, meanwhile, added to the lead: Fairbairn drilled a 39-yard field goal as time expired to put the Texans up 16-0 at halftime.

Ring of Honor

During halftime, the Texans honored one of their all-time greatest players, inducting J.J. Watt into the Texans Ring of Honor. It was a fitting honor for a man whose achievements on the field are only equaled by his impact off the field.

Drafted by the Texans in 2011, Watt quickly became one of the NFL’s most feared defenders. In his first season he racked up 48 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Then, in Houston’s wild-card match against the Cincinnati Bengals, Watt intercepted QB Andy Dalton for a pick-six, helping the Texans seal their first-ever playoff win.

In 2012, Watt was even better. He had 81 total tackles and four forced fumbles, leading the league with 20.5 sacks. The Associated Press named him Defensive Player of the Year, making him the first Texans player ever to win that honor. He put up more solid numbers in 2013. But in 2014 he was simply stellar: in addition to another 20.5 sacks and a career-high five fumble recoveries, Watt caught three touchdowns as a receiver and two as a defender – the first player to do so since 1948. He won back-to-back DPOY awards in 2014 and 2015.

Even after his retirement, Watt still holds Texans franchise records for sacks (101), tackles for losses (172), quarterback hits (281) and forced fumbles (25). But it wasn’t just his play that earned him a place in Houston fans’ hearts. When Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston in 2017, Watt launched a fundraising campaign that raised over $41 million for hurricane relief.

Watt’s charity work and on-the-field excellence earned him a legion of Houston fans. Now, he becomes only the third person ever to be enshrined in Houston’s Ring of Honor (after former CEO Bob McNair and wide receiver Andre Johnson). The on-field tributes began with an on-screen video narrated by Watt’s parents, John and Connie Watt. “J.J.’s work ethic and drive was relentless,” Connie Watt said. John Watt added: “His never-satisfied approach allowed him to reach levels beyond his wildest imagination.”

Holding his baby son, J.J. Watt walked out onto the field and down a red carpet, where he was greeted by a slew of old friends. Dozens of former Texans players – including linebacker Brian Cushing, receiver Andre Johnson, and tight end Joel Dreessen – lined the carpet to congratulate Watt. After donning a ceremonial red jacket, he addressed the crowd.

“Good to see you again,” he said, as the crowd roared its approval. “I told myself that I didn’t need to write anything down [and] didn’t need to practice, because when you speak to family you just speak from the heart. But the emotions that I’m feeling… I’m starting to think maybe I should have written something down,” he said. “I got a lot of love flowing through my veins right now and all of that love is directed towards the Houston Texans.

“We’ve been through a whole lot together. I came in and I didn’t know much about you, and you didn’t know much about me. But over the last 12 years, we’ve been through some incredible highs, and we’ve been through some unfortunate lows. But we’ve always done it together and we’ve always done it as one; we’ve always done it as a family. And I couldn’t be more thankful to have a family like I do here in Houston, Texas,” he said. (It was indeed a family affair: In addition to his wife and son, Watt’s parents and brothers were also on hand.) “I’m incredibly honored and thankful to be a part of your family forever and all I want to say is: H-Town, I love you. Thank you.”

Pittsburgh finally got on the board in the second half. Kicker Chris Boswell made a 35-yard field goal attempt, making it 16-3. Stroud was flagged for intentional grounding on Houston’s next drive, forcing a punt. The Steelers advanced to the red zone on their next drive. On 3rd down, Pickett ran for his life, throwing to running back Najee Harris – who tumbled to the ground as he made the catch, then hopped back up and bulldozed his way inside the 10-yard line.

Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens caught what would have been a touchdown in the end zone, but Texans linebacker Henry To’too’to was right there. As they crashed to the ground, the ball came out. Pittsburgh eventually settled for another field goal. This time, Boswell was good from 23 yards out. Texans led 16-6 with 5:45 left in the third quarter.

Pickett continued to be harassed by Houston’s defense. Safety Jalen Pitre tackled Pickett and knocked the ball out, though Pittsburgh was able to recover. Then the Steelers chose to go for it on 4th down. But defensive end Jonathan Greenard tackled Pickett for his second sack of the day. Pickett was injured on the play and did not return.

Stroud picked up a first down with a daring throw to receiver Nico Collins. Then he tossed the ball to running back Devin Singletary. After starting to run, Singletary stopped and threw to tight end Dalton Schultz for the touchdown. Later, Stroud passed to Collins, who sailed into the end zone for a touchdown. Just minutes later Steelers running back Jaylen Warren fumbled the ball; rookie linebacker Will Anderson picked it up, returning it all the way to the end zone for a pick-6.

Referees later nullified the touchdown, saying that Warren was down by contact. But Texans fans left happy anyway, as Houston won 30-6. C.J. Stroud threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns; it was the Texans’ first win at home since December 26, 2021.

And CJ Stroud took that personally.

In postgame remarks, Stroud told Texans fans: “Y’all deserve to feel special. Y’all deserve to root the Texans on. Not winning since 2021 – I think it was around Christmas – that ain’t flying for me […] we’re fighting our tails off every day to make sure y’all walk around with Texans gear pride.”

For the first time in years, Texans fans have a lot to be proud of.