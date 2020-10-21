Texas Black Expo Joins Fort Bend County to Launch We All Eat Program to Help Local Residents and Restaurants Impacted by COVID-19

ABOVE: (L to R) Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, Texas Black Expo Founder Jerome Love, Darryl Austin, LaTayne Bruce, and State Rep. Ron Reynolds

The state of Texas is currently facing one of the largest spikes in food insecurity in the state’s history, leading to a growth in demand for food assistance thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only impacted the health of individuals across Texas, but it has severely crippled local restaurants, food suppliers and producers who are feeling the negative effects of the pandemic as well.

In an effort to combat the food insecurity issue as a result of the pandemic and provide an economic stimulus to local restaurants, Jerome Love, founder of Texas Black Expo recently announced a partnership with Fort Bend County to launch the We All Eat program.

This past Monday, October 19, the Texas Black Expo founder held a press conference at Sugar’s Cajun Cuisine, located in Missouri City, Texas, to announce the official launch of the program.

“The food insecurity problem is one that requires an immediate solution so that residents can have a nutritious meal on the table every day,” said Love. “We’re so thankful that Fort Bend County saw the value in the We All Eat program, not just for residents, but for restaurants that have also been hit extremely hard by the pandemic.”

Each participating restaurant must be located within Fort Bend County and must also be in good standing with Fort Bend County. As part of the partnership, Texas Black Expo will receive reimbursements of the funds distributed for the We All Eat program from Fort Bend County.

“Like every other community in the nation, Fort Bend County is working to provide viable solutions for our residents and business owners as well continue battling COVID-19,” said Grady Prestage, Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 2. We are excited to partner with the Texas Black Expo organization for this innovative program.”

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, an estimated 30 percent of restaurants will be forced to close as a result of COVID. Without a solution, this could have a devastating impact on the Fort Bend County community. The $2.8 million We All Eat program is expected to provide nearly 200,000 meals to approximately 25,000 Fort Bend County residents.

As part of the program, strategically restaurants that are located throughout Fort Bend County will be identified for participation and with a those restaurants will be empowered to provide meals for those in need. The Texas Black Expo will reimburse all participating restaurants for the overall cost of the meals they serve to all of the participants in the We All Eat program.

Participating restaurants will post a daily menu online with about 2 to 3 selections that the We All Eat participants may choose from. Individual residents whose applications are approved to participate in the program will receive a Personal Participation Number (PPN), which will allow them to order meals online. Generally, one meal per family member per day may be ordered using the approved individual’s PPN.

All Fort Bend County residents and business owners can apply to participate in the We All Eat program beginning Monday, October 26, 2020, at 9 a.m. by visiting www.wealleattexas.com.