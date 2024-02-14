Texas Black Expo Podcast, The Black Money Tree, Nominated for NAACP Image Award

ABOVE: Jerome Love, President & CEO, Texas Black Expo

In a momentous celebration of financial empowerment and success, The Black Money Tree podcast, hosted by entrepreneur, author, and speaker, Jerome D. Love, has been nominated for a prestigious NAACP Image Award.

The NAACP Image Awards—renowned for honoring outstanding achievements in the fields of film, television, music, and literature—has recognized The Black Money Tree podcast as a leading voice in the financial education and empowerment space.

The podcast has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Lifestyle/self-help podcast, and the recognition comes as a testament to the podcast’s commitment to empowering individuals on their journey to financial prosperity.

Other nominees in the category include:

The Light with Michelle Obama

The Laverne Cox Show

Chile, Please

Is This Going to Cause an Argument

The Black Money Tree podcast is an extension of the Texas Black Expo, Inc.—a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of life and advance economic prosperity by creating opportunities for small business advancement and individual wealth development. The podcast has captivated audiences with its engaging and informative interviews featuring esteemed guests who are experts in entrepreneurship and are masters of building wealth through real estate. Each episode delves into meaningful conversations, uncovering the secrets, strategies, and stories that pave the way to financial empowerment and lasting prosperity.

“We are truly humbled and honored to receive this nomination from the NAACP Image Awards,” said Love, The Black Money Tree podcast’s creator and host. “Our mission with The Black Money Tree has always been to provide our listeners with the tools and knowledge they need to achieve financial success, and this nomination reinforces our dedication to that mission.”

For over 20 years, Love has been at the forefront of community development and empowerment through programs under the Texas Black Expo. Through its various programs and initiatives, the organization has made a substantial impact on the lives of many individuals and businesses within the African American community. With a motto of Economic Prosperity Creates Awesome Communities, Texas Black Expo continues to provide a space for African American businesses and entrepreneurs to connect with potential customers, partners, and investors. Its annual Summer Celebration event has become one of the largest and most influential events for the Black community in the state.

The NAACP Image Awards ceremony will air live Saturday, March 16, 2024, on BET and CBS. To learn more about The Black Money Tree podcast and its journey towards financial empowerment, please visit theblackmoneytree.com.