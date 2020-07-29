Entertainment

Texas-born Singer and Dancer Ciara Welcomes Baby Boy Win with Husband Russell Wilson

Texas-born singer Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, have welcomed a new baby boy into the world.

In an adorable Instagram post, the ‘Goodies’ singer and dancer introduced her second son, Win Harrison Wilson. The bundle of joy was born July 23, weighing eight pounds and one ounce.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!” Ciara captioned the post.

Mirroring his wife, Russell also took to social media to show off the first baby boy the couple has together. In a clever play on his son’s name, he captioned the photo, “We Winning.”

Win makes the second child the couple shares since getting married in England in 2016. Their three-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson was born a year later. Ciara also has another son, six-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The pair announced they were expecting another child back in January during a trip to Turks and Caicos Islands. “Number 3” Ciara captioned the Instagram photo, which was taken by her hubby.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the couple is “so excited to expand their family,” the magazine reported.

