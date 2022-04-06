Texas Southern and Southwest Airlines Announce Career Pathway Partnership

ABOVE: Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, TSU President and Lee Kinnebrew, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Flight Operations, react after signing the agreement representing TSU as the first HBCU university partner with Southwest’s Destination 225° pilot recruitment program

University becomes first HBCU partner in Southwest’s Destination 225° pilot recruitment program

Texas Southern University (TSU) and Southwest Airlines recently announced that TSU has become the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to become a partner in the airline’s First Officer recruitment program called Destination 225°.

On a compass, 225° is the southwest directional heading, and the carrier developed Destination 225° to lead aspiring pilots to Southwest Airlines.

Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, TSU President, and Lee Kinnebrew, Southwest’s Vice President of Flight Operations, signed an agreement and exchanged symbolic gifts to publicly announce the partnership.

“Working with Southwest Airlines and Destination 225° aligns with Texas Southern University’s mission of transformation—not only for our students, but for STEM-related industries such as aviation,” said Dr. Crumpton-Young. “This is great news for TSU Director of Aviation Dr. Terence Fontaine, the Aviation Science program, and our students. African American, Hispanic, and Asian American pilots are significantly underrepresented in the U.S. This makes our degree program and our new partnership with Southwest a critical pathway for the next generation of minority pilots and aviation professionals.”

As part of the Destination 225° University Pathway Program, Southwest joins well-known educational and industry partners to train and reinforce “The Southwest Way” of flying.

“We’re honored to welcome Texas Southern University as the newest academic partner in our Destination 225° program as we focus on hiring, training, and developing the next generation of world-class, professional aviators,” said Kinnebrew. “We recognize the importance of embracing diversity, equity and inclusion in all that we do, and we are confident this partnership and defined career pathway supports underrepresented and minority aspiring pilots in their efforts to join the Southwest family.”

Texas Southern University, with its groundbreaking Aviation Science & Technology program, is the only school in Texas that offers a combined Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Science Management and, beginning just six years ago, a Bachelor of Science degree as a Professional Pilot.

“Our job as educators is not complete until our students are either employed or seeking further education,” added Dr. Fontaine. “Today, our partners at Southwest Airlines delivered news that our students have a new place to land, literally. Being the first HBCU that Southwest Airlines is partnering with shows the depth of talent we have in our Professional Pilot students. I want to thank our university leadership for allowing our Aviation Program to grow to unforeseen heights. The best is still yet to come from Texas Southern University Aviation.”

After being accepted into the program and completing their university degree, candidates build post-graduate flight instructing time within their college’s flight program, with the goal of becoming competitively qualified to interview for a First Officer role at one of the program’s partner carriers. After building their flying experience at a partner carrier, candidates will be considered for a First Officer position at Southwest Airlines. Candidates also receive ongoing career mentorship from a Southwest pilot during their university studies and early flying career.

More details about Destination 225° and the program’s training and flying partners are available at careers.southwestair.com/D225. For more information about TSU’s Aviation program, visit transportation.tsu.edu.