Texas Southern Receives $500,000 Pledge from Cadence Bank

Gift supports Jesse H. Jones School of Business Banking Program

Texas Southern University (TSU) recently announced that they received a $500,000 pledge of support for its Jesse H. Jones School of Business (JHJSB) from Cadence Bank.

The three-year pledge will support the Jesse H. Jones Business School’s new Future Bankers Leadership Program (FBLP), set to start in the Fall 2021 semester.

The new academic program gives students direct exposure to commercial banking. FBLP will introduce TSU business students to the industry through a formal curriculum, interaction with executives and industry mentors, and commercial banking internships.

Cadence Bank’s gift includes $250,000 to fund FBLP’s Cadence Banking Scholars program, which will provide scholarships to business students based on merit and financial need. A second contribution of $250,000 to the FBLP endowment boosted the gift to $500,000.

“We are grateful for partnerships that advance the University and the curriculum used to prepare our students for business careers,” said TSU Interim President Kenneth Huewitt. “This generous pledge will ensure the creation of a new generation of strong business and financial leaders.”

FBLP is an endowed program in collaboration with the Texas Bankers Association, Risk Management Association (RMA) – a Credit Essentials Certificate program, and local and national bankers. The commercial banking concentration will be at the undergraduate level, offering foundational knowledge and the critical skills necessary for students looking to enter the financial services sector.

“What a wonderful collaboration between Cadence Bank and Texas Southern University,” said Dr. Kendall Harris, TSU’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs and Research. “These types of partnerships will enhance the industry exposure for our faculty members and students.”

The curriculum was created by Dr. David Yen, dean of the Jesse H. Jones School of Business, and Dr. Zahid Iqbal, JHJSB associate dean and finance faculty members.

“This program ignites our curriculum, expands internship opportunities and contributes to the human capital needs of our financial services community,” said Dr. Yen.

Plans to expand the program will include classes in financial technology, banking compliance and governance, a certificate program, and an initiative that will encourage students majoring in other disciplines to develop banking industry interests.

“We are grateful for the generous financial support and acknowledge the investment our partners have made into the growth of the Future Bankers Leadership Program that create internship opportunities for TSU students,” said Muriel Funches, executive director of Advancement at JHJSB. “Those donors include Allegiance Bank, First Financial Bank, Frost Bank, Texan Bank, Texas Bankers Association Foundation, Woodforest Bank, and JHJ Business Advisory Council members.”

For more information about the program or to offer support through an endowment, contact the Jesse H. Jones School of Business by sending an email to Muriel Funches, executive director of Advancement at JHJSB, at Muriel.funches@tsu.edu.