Texas Southern University Continues Campus COVID Vaccination Clinic

Clinic remains open for students and the community in partnership with St. Luke’s

Texas Southern University (TSU) recently announced the extension of its campus vaccination clinic with services to students, their families and the community in a continuation of their partnership with St. Luke’s Health. The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next two months.

“Texas Southern is committed to helping the campus begin the semester in a safe and healthy manner and keeping its commitment to serve the surrounding community. We are encouraging everyone to take advantage of the free and friendly vaccine process,” said TSU President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young. “St. Luke’s Health is a critical and valued partner in the fight against COVID-19 and the Delta Variant. We are proud to stand together in the effort to restore health and wellness in Houston.”

The vaccination clinic is located in the Nabrit Science Building on TSU’s famed Tiger Walk through the heart of campus.