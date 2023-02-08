Texas Southern University Launches Center for Transformative Health in Partnership with the City of Houston

Texas Southern University (TSU) has launched the Center for Transformative Health (CTH), an initiative to reconstruct, strengthen and enhance the conditions that promote health through research, community engagement and education.

The center is in partnership with the City of Houston. It was first announced by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner during his winter commencement address.

The mission of the CTH is to employ evidence-based practices that strengthen and enhance the conditions that promote overall health and well-being for students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community. It will serve as a resource center for the City of Houston that will focus on health disparities of minority citizens. Statistics have shown that African American and Hispanic citizens living in urban settings were hit the hardest and suffered the most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In minority communities, the pandemic has been a magnifier for common health problems underscoring the need for a public health agenda beyond COVID-19,” said Center for Transformative Health Executive Director Zuri Dale. “These three years have necessitated ongoing health initiatives to prevent and manage disease occurrence while improving livability to transform lives. We are proud to launch the Center for Transformative Health to be a catalyst for better health outcomes.”

The objectives and activities of the Center align with the City of Houston Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) objectives related to improved health outcomes and increased education.

The Center’s overall initiative is structured around 4 objectives:

Design opportunities that address the prevention and control of infectious disease while implementing local programs that prevent chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease

Expend access to mental health resources and providers

Continue to analyze the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and be prepared to assist in the next public health emergency

Engage communities through community outreach events

“Texas Southern University’s legacy is one of public service and rising to the needs of its constituency, and the Center for Transformative Health is the newest embodiment of that legacy,” said Dale. “I am grateful for the partnership with the City of Houston and am confident that the lives of our citizens will be improved because of the center.”

TSU will provide a summary of activities on a quarterly basis on activities related to:

Educational outreach initiatives, endeavors, and training efforts

Increased community partnerships

Activities conducted with new/existing partners

The City of Houston provided $1 million in seed funding to support the center.