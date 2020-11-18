Texas Southern University Recognized in Unprecedented Beyoncé and Peloton Partnership

Students Receive Access to Innovative Wellness and Music Content with Gifted Digital Memberships

Peloton, the world’s leading interactive fitness platform, and GRAMMY® Award-winning global entertainer and entrepreneur, Beyoncé, today announced a broad, multi-year partnership rooted in the celebration of music — a central component of the Peloton class experience — and pro-social initiatives.

As part of this partnership, the two are gifting two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs including Texas Southern University providing access to a full library of fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment.

The launch of the collaboration with Beyoncé, the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members, is commemorating Homecoming season. While most of this year’s Homecoming festivities shifted to virtual celebrations due to the global pandemic, Beyoncé and Peloton worked closely to create a series of themed workout experiences to help extend Homecoming to Peloton members via classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation. This special content is also accessible on the Peloton App, which anyone can try for free via a 30-day trial period, as well as through the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Tread+.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Beyoncé. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

Additionally, Peloton will build on its relationship with TSU to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels. The nine schools also receiving Peloton digital memberships include: Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, and Wilberforce University.

“This is an exciting partnership for TSU for a number of reasons,” said Texas Southern University Interim President Kenneth Huewitt. “This collaboration provides our students an opportunity to be active with the Peloton App… plus the special benefit of the partnership with Houston’s own Beyonce’, who is a proud product of Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood just like Texas Southern University.”

“Beyoncé’s commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community,” said Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. “It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our Members will love.”