Texas Southern University Student Continues Mission to Sock Out Poverty

ABOVE: Philanthropist Princess Jackson, founder of the Sock Out Poverty organization

The Houston Forward Times has been covering the philanthropic work of local actress Princess Jackson since she began her Sock Out Poverty organization in the Greater Houston area.

Back in December 2015, Forward Times reported how Princess and her organization donated new pairs of socks and blankets to the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center & Red Shield Lodge—a men’s rehabilitation program and homeless shelter to benefit the influx of residents during the winter months. She was 12 years old at the time.

Fast forward to 2021, Princess is now a freshman at Texas Southern University (TSU) and is continuing her mission to stamp out poverty in Houston—one sock at a time.

Princess founded Sock Out Poverty, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization when she was nine years old to provide socks, clothing and other material goods to men, women, boys, and girls that are in need or less fortunate. She has given out over 15,000 pairs of socks to people in need.

Princess Jackson and mother, Phyllis Burton

“We saw the homeless with blankets, cardboard beds and shoes, but they didn’t have socks to help keep them warm,” said Princess. “As a kid who loves fun and colorful socks, I thought this was the perfect way for me to give back to the community.”

Princess, whose mother Phyllis Burton serves as executive director for the organization, said she learned that socks are often an overlooked but much-needed personal item while at a blanket drive with her family.

Since then, Sock Out Poverty has received donations from Walmart, Sam’s Club, the Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation, and local businesses. Princess has also received attention on the silver screen for her cause when she appeared on the Steve Harvey and Tamron Hall shows.

“I was very nervous when I was on the Steve Harvey Show because there were a lot of thoughts going through my head, but once I took a deep breath, I started to enjoy our conversation,” said Princess. “A lot of great opportunities began to open for me after I was featured on the shows. For example, I received many donations, and I had the opportunity to speak in front of over 800 kids in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.”

As a TSU freshman, Princess said that running an organization such as Sock Out Poverty has helped prepare her for life as a college student majoring in Communications.

“The lessons that I learned with leading my organization is being able to adjust and build connections. There were times where plans changed, and I had to adjust to make sure the sock drives went smoothly,” said Princess. “These skills prepared me for being a student at TSU by knowing how to build strong relationships with professors, classmates, and advisors; it also helped me become a quick thinker for when things don’t go as planned with assignments.”

Princess has found a home away from home at the TSU campus.