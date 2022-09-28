Texas Southern University to Celebrate Homecoming 2022: “Destination: Tiger Nation”

TSU Homecoming 2022 to be held week of Oct. 23-29

Texas Southern University will host a week of Homecoming 2022 activities beginning October 23rd through October 29th.

This year’s annual Homecoming festivities, with the theme “Destination: Tiger Nation,” will kick off with the annual midnight breakfast.

Other events include a pep rally, Homecoming concerts, the 20th Annual Tiger Paw Scholarship Golf Classic, and the inaugural Alumni Under 40 Brunch.

The week will also include special acknowledgements of the classes of 1972, 1997, and 2012 who are observing their 50th, 25th, and 10th anniversaries, respectively, of graduating from Texas Southern.

The week of events will culminate on Saturday, October 29 with the Homecoming parade, tailgates, and football game vs. Lincoln University (California) in Alexander Durley Stadium. The game begins at 2 p.m.

All Homecoming events – at the request of TSU students and alumni – will be held on campus.

Scheduled activities for “Destination Tiger Nation” are listed below.

For more information on Homecoming 2022 visit: www.tsu.edu/homecoming.

Sunday, October 23

Homecoming Eve: Midnight Breakfast

Location: Sawyer Plaza/Dining Hall

9 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Monday, October 24

A Taste of Culture – Food Truck Rally

Sawyer Plaza/Tiger Walk

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, October 25

Homecoming Concert

Sawyer Auditorium

7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26

20th Annual Tiger Paw Scholarship Golf Classic

Location: Hermann Park Golf Course

Time: 8 a.m.

Pep Rally

Sawyer Plaza

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mr. and Miss Texas Southern University Coronation

Rec Center

6 p.m.

Tiger Athletes Homecoming Family Reunion

Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport

6 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

TSUNAA Chapter and Life Member Recognition Reception

University Museum

5 p.m.

Alumni Back to the Yard Party

Location: TBA

7 p.m.

Aux Cord Wars

Location: TBA

8 p.m.

Friday, October 28

Alumni Under 40 Recognition Brunch

Sterling Student Center Tiger Room 3rd Floor

11:30 a.m.

713 Yard Fest

Sawyer Plaza

2 – 4 p.m.

Homecoming Step Show

Sawyer Auditorium

7 p.m.

Thurgood Marshall School of Law Alumni Gala

Hotel Zaza

6 p.m.

Overnight Tailgate and Load-In

6 p.m. – 6 a.m. (must sign up)

The Black Experience Homecoming Party

Location: TBA (off campus)

8 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

*Traffic and vehicular entry to tailgate parking lot (off Blodgett) ceases from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. for Homecoming Parade preparations

Homecoming Parade

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Register here: https://secure.touchnet.com/C21492_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=59&SINGLESTORE=true

Legacy Bricks Viewing

Library Learning Center

All Day

Entry to tailgate parking lot resumes

Noon – 10 p.m. (tailgate will reopen at noon after the 0Parade ends)

Homecoming Football Game

Alexander Durley Stadium

2 p.m.