Texas Southern University to Celebrate Homecoming 2022: “Destination: Tiger Nation”

TSU Homecoming 2022 to be held week of Oct. 23-29
Texas Southern University will host a week of Homecoming 2022 activities beginning October 23rd through October 29th.
This year’s annual Homecoming festivities, with the theme “Destination: Tiger Nation,” will kick off with the annual midnight breakfast.
Other events include a pep rally, Homecoming concerts, the 20th Annual Tiger Paw Scholarship Golf Classic, and the inaugural Alumni Under 40 Brunch.
The week will also include special acknowledgements of the classes of 1972, 1997, and 2012 who are observing their 50th, 25th, and 10th anniversaries, respectively, of graduating from Texas Southern.
The week of events will culminate on Saturday, October 29 with the Homecoming parade, tailgates, and football game vs. Lincoln University (California) in Alexander Durley Stadium. The game begins at 2 p.m.
All Homecoming events – at the request of TSU students and alumni – will be held on campus.
Scheduled activities for “Destination Tiger Nation” are listed below.
For more information on Homecoming 2022 visit: www.tsu.edu/homecoming.
Sunday, October 23
Homecoming Eve: Midnight Breakfast
Location: Sawyer Plaza/Dining Hall
9 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.
Monday, October 24
A Taste of Culture – Food Truck Rally
Sawyer Plaza/Tiger Walk
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, October 25
Homecoming Concert
Sawyer Auditorium
7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 26
20th Annual Tiger Paw Scholarship Golf Classic
Location: Hermann Park Golf Course
Time: 8 a.m.
Pep Rally
Sawyer Plaza
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Mr. and Miss Texas Southern University Coronation
Rec Center
6 p.m.
Tiger Athletes Homecoming Family Reunion
Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport
6 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
TSUNAA Chapter and Life Member Recognition Reception
University Museum
5 p.m.
Alumni Back to the Yard Party
Location: TBA
7 p.m.
Aux Cord Wars
Location: TBA
8 p.m.
Friday, October 28
Alumni Under 40 Recognition Brunch
Sterling Student Center Tiger Room 3rd Floor
11:30 a.m.
713 Yard Fest
Sawyer Plaza
2 – 4 p.m.
Homecoming Step Show
Sawyer Auditorium
7 p.m.
Thurgood Marshall School of Law Alumni Gala
Hotel Zaza
6 p.m.
Overnight Tailgate and Load-In
6 p.m. – 6 a.m. (must sign up)
The Black Experience Homecoming Party
Location: TBA (off campus)
8 p.m.
Saturday, October 29
*Traffic and vehicular entry to tailgate parking lot (off Blodgett) ceases from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. for Homecoming Parade preparations
Homecoming Parade
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Register here: https://secure.touchnet.com/C21492_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=59&SINGLESTORE=true
Legacy Bricks Viewing
Library Learning Center
All Day
Entry to tailgate parking lot resumes
Noon – 10 p.m. (tailgate will reopen at noon after the 0Parade ends)
Homecoming Football Game
Alexander Durley Stadium
2 p.m.