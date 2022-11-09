Texas Southern vs Jackson State

This past weekend, Texas Southern University (TSU) and Jackson State (J State) played before a sellout crowd at PNC Stadium in Houston, TX.

“The Prime Effect was in full effect” and the atmosphere was electric, as celebrities and dignitaries graced the sidelines to see coach Deion Sanders and the J State Tigers take on the TSU Tigers.

J State came into the game undefeated with a perfect 8-0 record and TSU came in confident after an impressive Homecoming win last week, while also winning three of their last four games. They came into the game with a chance of tying Prairie View A&M for first place in the SWAC West on the line.

J State’s offense came out on a mission and rolled up 491 yards on offense. Running back Sylveon Wilkerson rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns, while Heisman Trophy hopeful, quarterback Shedeur Sandeers, passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, leading his team to a 41-14 victory.

J State took the opening drive and went 65 yards and scored on a three-yard touchdown by running back Sylveon Wilkerson. J State led 7-0.

J State would follow that drive up with a 36-yard flea flicker pass from Shedeur Sanders to tight end DJ Stevens, pushing the J State lead to 14-0.

TSU got on the scoreboard with 4:54 left in the first quarter with an 18-yard shuffle pass from quarterback Andrew Body to running back Jacorey Howard.

J State led 14-7 with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

J State struck back in a hurry, as Wilkerson scored on a 41-yard touchdown run down the right sideline. The J State lead grew to 21-7.

Both teams went scoreless in the second quarter and J State led 21-7 at the half.

TSU scored first in the third quarter on an 11-yard run by Howard after they recovered a muffed punt at the J State 20-yard line. The lead was 21-14 J State, with 8:30 left in the third quarter. The momentum swung to the TSU sideline.

The TSU defense came out fired up and on third down, TSU linebaker Tarik Cooper shot through the line of scrimmage and came up with a huge sack on Shedeur Sanders. The play was nullified by a roughing the passer penalty that gave J State a first down at the 11-yard line. It clearly was a bad call by the referee on the roughing the passer penalty.

J State eventually scored on a two-yard run by Shedeur Sanders and increased their lead to 34-14 to end the third quarter.

The momentum swung back to the J State sideline after their defense forced a three-and-out and a punt by TSU. J State’s offense struck quickly in the fourth quarter as they scored again on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to Shane Hooks. J State’s lead grew to 41-14, which ended up being the final score.

Takeaways from the game: The officiating made some game-changing, momentum-swinging calls that hurt TSU all night. However, the bottom line is, TSU couldn’t convert on third downs offensively and didn’t get off the field on third down on defense.

Moving forward, TSU still has its destiny in its own hands. If they can win their last two games, they will stay in contention for the SWAC West title and get another shot at “Coach Prime” and his undefeated J State Tigers in the SWAC Conference Championship game.

Coach Prime’s post game comments gave TSU credit stating, “They came ready to play and fought their butts off, but we did what we came to do.”

I Just Tell It Like IT Is!!!

Burl “The Coach” Jones