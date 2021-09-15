Texas Southern’s Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice Receives $4 Million from Bezos Earth Fund

Another exciting announcement for Texas Southern University (TSU), as the University has been awarded $4 million from the Bezos Earth Fund to support the Robert D. Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice.

This past week, the Houston Forward Times reported that the Robert D. Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice had also received $250,000 from JP Morgan Chase to help Houston and its most vulnerable neighborhoods deal with the disproportionate impact of an increased pace of natural disasters.

The groundbreaking environmental justice initiatives led by Dr. Robert Bullard, a distinguished TSU professor known as the “father of environmental justice,” will be furthered by this $4 million commitment to the Robert D. Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice.

“This grant will enhance the Bullard Center and our partners’ capacity to develop ‘roadmaps’ for directing much-needed Justice40 and infrastructure investments to disadvantaged communities that historically have been left behind,” said Dr. Bullard, founder of the Center for Environmental and Climate Justice. “It will also create a rapid response team of experts and professionals to perform ‘quick-strike’ support to our most vulnerable and marginalized communities where structural inequality and systemic racism pose equal access challenges to Justice40 benefits, funding and investments.”

This grant from the Bezos Earth Fund—which was launched with a $10 billion pledge in February 2020 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos—helps to fund scientists, activists, NGOs, and private-sector entities that are taking critical action to combat the climate crisis, preserve and protect the natural world, and support climate justice. Dr. Bullard is one of those champions.

“TSU is proud to have our Bullard Center included in this critical environmental justice work and we are grateful for such generous support from the Bezos Earth Fund,” said TSU President Lesia L. Crumpton-Young. “Congratulations to Dr. Bullard and all of those who have received grant awards.”

The Bezos Earth Fund has also announced that it will commit $150 million in 2021 to environmental justice organizations to support the historic Justice40 initiative led by the Biden administration. Justice40 is a federal effort to ensure that government agencies work with states and local communities to deliver at least 40 percent of the overall benefits from federal investments in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities.

For more information, go to tsu.edu or tsu.edu/bullardcenter.