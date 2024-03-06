Texas Standout Xavier Worthy Makes History at NFL Combine

College football’s brightest stars vied for a shot at the pros at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 29 to March 3. Prospects participated in a four-day, invitation-only event that allows NFL scouts to evaluate this year’s top draft-eligible college players on various medical, mental and physical criteria. From throwing and blocking to the broad jump and 40-yard dash, players showed their skills in hopes of being drafted by one of the NFL’s 32 teams. This year, the Michigan Wolverines — who won the CFP National Championship at NRG Stadium in January — sent 18 players to the Combine, the most ever by one school. But while Michigan players commanded attention, players from Texas schools also made headlines — particularly Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy, a 5’11”, 165 lb. junior from the University of Texas, stunned onlookers by running the 40-yard dash in just 4.25 seconds. That’s perilously close to the record of 4.22 seconds, set by receiver John Ross in 2017. Players typically run the 40-yard dash twice; Worthy chose to do so, expressly because he wanted to set a new record. He did. On his second attempt, he ran a 4.21 — the fastest time ever recorded at the NFL Combine.

The crowd roared its approval as Worthy kept running, sprinting all the way to the end zone of Lucas Oil Stadium as spectators applauded and fellow prospects cheered. As Worthy sped around the perimeter of the field, he leapt into the air in celebration. He was then greeted by former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and receiver Roman Wilson, who congratulated him on making history.

In a post-race interview with reporter Stacey Dales, Worthy breathlessly answered questions about his historic feat. “I’ve watched the Combine my whole life as a kid,” he said. “I never thought I’d be able to be on this stage and do that.” Dales asked how he did it; Worthy shouted out his trainers. “They told me, ‘Just be patient. You’ll peak at the right time,’” he recalled. “The time is now.”

Breaking records is nothing new for the receiver, who was a sensation at UT. In 2021, Worthy broke multiple single-season records for freshman receivers, including most receiving yards (981), receptions (62), and receiving touchdowns (12). He finished his college career with 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. But he wasn’t the only Texas Longhorn to stand out at the Combine: fellow receiver Adonai Mitchell ran a 4.34 (the third-fastest 40 time for receivers) and posted the No. 1 broad jump among receivers (11 feet, 4 inches). And defensive tackle Byron Murphy also impressed onlookers with the third-fastest 40 time and second-highest vertical jump for his position.

Houston-based players made their mark as well. Rice receiver Luke McCaffrey (who caught a career-high 13 touchdowns last season) ran a 4.47, just one second ahead of his big brother, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (who ran 4.48 back in 2017). And defensive lineman Jalyx Hunt ran a 4.64 while putting up the longest broad jump (10’8”) for his position. In two seasons with Houston Christian University, Hunt racked up 133 tackles and 13.5 sacks, helping the HCU Huskies to their first-ever winning season. If drafted, he would become the first player ever drafted from Houston Christian.