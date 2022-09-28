The 21st Night of September Will Always Be a Night to Remember: A Memoir By Lenora

ABOVE: Lenora performs in ‘The 21st Night of September: Live Experience’ (Photo by Troya Brooks)

On September 21, 2022, I finally owned my power. I believe that we all have special powers that live within us, but it’s up to us to discover them. Being an independent artist is hard; rewarding at times, but also very hard. There are moments of doubt. There are times when you wonder if you are actually insane for relentlessly pursuing a position in this temperamental music business. There are shifts that happen in life that can change the course of the way that you show up artistically. And then there are those magical moments when things just align. September 21st was a magical moment.

I’ve been an artist for most of my life. I started out singing in the choir at church, then leading solos as a child, then switching my focus to Classical music in pursuit of an operatic career, then being introduced to improvisation and songwriting in New Orleans in college, then eventually recording my very first international charting record (“Relax” produced by Beanz n Kornbread), and so on and so forth. It’s been a rollercoaster to say the least. But one stark difference between then and September 21st is that I finally decided that I am enough. It sounds simple but by being an artist who opens their work up for consumption, this is no easy feat.

After the release of my debut album, Girls, I felt a flurry of feelings: pride in completing a project and then thoughtfully releasing it; hesitancy because it didn’t sound like anything else I’d ever heard and then, I was just lost. I felt like the compass that guided me up until that point was faulty and when I looked around, everything felt different. The music that I was singing, the outfits that I was wearing, the music videos that I shot just didn’t resonate with me anymore and it made me sad. I felt like I was neglecting myself but in actuality, I was resisting.

I unplugged from social media for almost four months; no posting, no logging in, no apps and I faced myself. I challenged myself. I loved myself. I enjoyed the process of creating with no expectation from anyone else. I mentored a bright young talent named Laura Walls (student at my alma mater, The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts) during this time. We honed in on her songwriting and vocal ability and got her into the recording studio for the very first time to record; and it was incredible! Mentorship changed my life. It allowed me the opportunity to do some things over again. I got involved with my family business, Forward Times multimedia company, in a way that I never had before. I no longer showed up to work and completed tasks; I immersed myself in it and contributed in ways that were deeper and more impactful.

When it was time to emerge online again, I released a song called “Homebody” that was a metaphorical tune about clearing out the clutter to make space for something greater. In the visual I removed my makeup, wig and anything extraneous, and I faced my reflection. After the release of the song in late Spring, I took the Summer to decide what was next. I knew that I wanted to put on a concert because people always expressed interest in seeing my band and I perform live in our own show. We’d shared the stage with bigger artists with huge backings; we’d done intimate live concerts; but I wanted to treat my supporters to something that we’d never done… A Live Experience in a theater on The 21st Night of September — inspired by the Earth, Wind & Fire smash hit!

I took all of June and July to scout venues and by mid-July, I decided on MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston). When we did the first walk-through the space, I was terrified. Doubt creeped in and I thought that I was making a huge mistake. The theater sat close to 350, the stage was huge and for the first time, in addition to my band, we would have a horn section, background vocalists, dancers and choreography. Not to mention we would need stage design, Playbill books, merchandise, a production team, and so much more!

I left the theater that day and decided to surrender. I committed myself to the vision and began meeting with my Musical Director, John Mgbeike. The show consumed my mind and we quickly mapped out the set list, transitions and ways to incorporate the theater space to create a more immersive experience for the audience.

I won’t try to glamourize the process because it was arduous, to say the least. I was the artist, the Executive Producer, the promoter, the publicist, the wardrobe stylist for myself and everyone on stage, the Creative Director, the fundraiser, the accountant, et cetera! But it was the most rewarding and enriching experience I’ve had thus far. It was a crash course in show business, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

On the day of the show, we were faced with the challenge of a late load-in time. Because the theater was occupied that morning by a different production, we only had three hours to load in, set up and sound check. Despite the challenges and moving pieces, there was a calmness on set that was difficult to explain. Everyone understood the mission. I informed attendees that the show would be a journey through outer space to inner peace and that assuredness was felt backstage. It was almost like nothing could break our stride or attention from feeling like this production would be a major success.

When guests started to arrive, we were flabbergasted. The venue was near capacity and the support and cheers were deafening. We began the show with a prayer circle and instead of praying for a perfect show, I prayed for an intentional show. I prayed that everyone in attendance would feel the clarity that we felt through this process. I prayed that the show would inspire other independent artists, and people, in general, to bet on themselves and to create their own opportunities. I prayed that we would be vessels of light and inspiration; and that we would be present and soak up the moment, because moments are fleeting.

Every prayer was answered. We kicked off the show with a stirring rendition of “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, and took our attendees through the electric first part of the journey. After the high-energy first set, we slowly brought the theater from “outer space” to “inner peace.” Songs of reflection and affirmative lyrics guided us to a space of meditation and acceptance. I looked across the theater and there were people of all races, creeds and ages, in attendance.

I knew in that moment that my life was forever changed by an idea.

We closed the show out with my newest single, “Power” and it was the most gratifying moment to meet eyes with my mentee, Laura Walls, who we also honored with a scholarship that evening (presented by The Julius and Lenora Carter Scholarship & Youth Foundation). I sang the lyrics to the chorus: “Wonder if you know your power… Do you really know your power? You should really know your power” and I knew in that moment that by her seeing an artist create an opportunity for herself, she would know that she is also free to do the same. By living in my truth and showing up authentically, it exposed her to her potential and all of its beautiful possibilities.

After September 21st, I realized just how necessary it is to get out of your own way and to ALWAYS make the vision bigger than you because the future depends on it.

Sincerely, Lenora