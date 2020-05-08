The Age of COVID-19 Meant the First Monday of May Came and Went With No Met Gala

April showers are supposed to bring May flowers and of course the Met Gala which is held the first Monday of May each year. That is until the global COVID-19 pandemic happened. As public spaces such as museums and such have been shut down amid community health concerns the highly anticipated fashion event was indefinitely postponed. Anna Wintour made a statement last week saying, “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled. In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue.”

That did not stop the virtual world from participating in the event online. People shared their interpretations of this year’s theme About Time via creations, photo collages, illustrations and more tagging it with the hashtag #HFMetGala2020.

There were rumors swirling that a dress designed by Guo Pei that was circulating the Twittershpere was to be worn by Rihanna. It was alleged that her stylist Jahleel Weaver shared this information but as with most things on the internet, there ended up being absolutely no credibility to those claims. Guess it was good for a laugh.