The Big 12 Homecoming Celebration at University of Houston

TDECU, Houston’s largest credit union, has partnered with the Big 12 Conference to bring three days of entertainment and community engagement to the University of Houston, the newest member of the Big 12.

The Big 12 Homecoming celebration will run from Thursday, September 14 through Saturday, September 16, culminating with the showdown between the University of Houston Cougars Men’s football team and the TCU Horned Frogs.

The celebration begins with the Be You Women’s Empowerment event on Thursday, September 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Fertitta Center, 3875 Holman Street. TDECU’s Chief Marketing and Digital Officer Sheiludis Moyett will be a featured speaker during a panel discussion focusing on female student-athletes and female leaders impacting change across campus.

“TDECU is thrilled to be at the forefront of this monumental event. Our partnership with the Big 12 isn’t just about sponsorship; it’s about uniting the Houston community and the student body in celebrating a significant milestone,” said Moyett. “We’re not just presenting an event; we’re fostering a sense of community and shared achievement.”

On Saturday, Cougar fans will be able to join in one of the biggest tailgating parties of the season with a live performance by DJ James Kennedy, and limited-edition merchandise giveaways.

“Big 12 Homecoming is proud to collaborate with TDECU in celebrating the University of Houston’s entry into the conference,” said Big 12 Vice President Sean Desmond. “The TDECU brand is synonymous with the city of Houston, and we couldn’t be happier to partner with them in this special endeavor.”

In June a historic $20 million dollar partnership extension was finalized between TDECU and UH, maintaining naming rights for TDECU Stadium through 2034. The partnership also includes support in areas of financial literacy, career development, and food insecurity.

Key Highlights: