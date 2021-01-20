The Bully in the White House is Gone

ABOVE: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Following last week’s deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, President Trump is making his first public appearance with a trip to the town of Alamo, Texas to view the construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

There is a new day in America!

We can go to sleep at night not worrying about a deranged man who has access to the nuclear codes. Our nerves are a little less frazzled and stressed.

The past four years in our country have been unbelievably bad and full of torment. Never in our nation’s history has one person been a thorn in the world’s side.

Mr. T was never on solid ground. He was always on shaky ground and sinking sand.

He spoke lies to truth and had enough people believe in him.

In fact, over 70 million people drank the hemlock that he was serving. The president of the United States spent his final days in the White House with the “pillow guy”, Mike Lindell.

What was he doing at the White House?

The Biden administration will be challenged on all fronts. I think the actions that President Biden takes in the coming days will be crucial.

First off, safety of government officials and the Coronavirus are pressing issues. Reports surfaced that during the insurrection that the lives of congressmen and congresswomen were in danger. Fortunately, they were moved to safety.

Now, police and the National Guard blanket Washington D.C. and they must remain in place until a sense of normalcy returns to the city and to government buildings.

The Biden-Harris administration has already stated there will be a more comprehensive distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. This will give the country more confidence as we battle this illness. In the prior administration, there was never a systematic plan. Now there will be.

President Biden wants to have 100 million people vaccinated in the first 100 days. That is a tall order, especially when you see the disjointed and uneven efforts thus far.

President Biden said, “We will spare no effort in getting this done.”

President Biden also wants to have a mask mandate on federal property. No longer will Republicans brazenly be able to walk the halls of Congress without wearing a mask.

Do you hear that Ted Cruz? Are you listening Lindsey Graham?

To further create another challenge for the Biden administration is the impeachment of Donald Trump. The House of Representatives passed one article of impeachment against him. This is the first time in American history that a president has been impeached twice.

So, it will be interesting to see how the Senate and the president navigate these waters. The president wants to get his nominees for various cabinet posts confirmed.

Meanwhile the Senate will take on the impeachment trial. Representative Jim Clyburn, Democrat from South Carolina said the impeachment trial should not happen right away. There has not been a decision made as to when all of this will happen.

America celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 18th. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, the usual commemorations were not held in cities across this land. However, there were a few of them.

Volunteers in several cities, following pandemic protocols, did participate in an MLK Day of Service.

As this Civil Rights giant was celebrated, I wonder what he would think about the unrest in America today?

I think he would see that there is power in the vote and in our democracy. I believe he would be proud of us.

We must thank Dr. King, John Lewis, Shirley Chisholm, Jesse Jackson, Barbara Jordan and countless others who paved the way with their sacrifice.

We have withstood the storm of having the worst president in our lifetime. Going out of office, the Pew Research Center showed that he had a 29% approval rating.

There is a new day ahead. At last!