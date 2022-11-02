The College of Health Care Professions Hosts Grand Opening Reception for its New Northwest Houston Campus

Healthcare is among the fastest growing and demanding professions in the United States. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 13 percent rise in the number of healthcare occupations by 2031 and healthcare academic institutions are tasked with training a new generation of professionals to handle this demand.

The College of Health Care Professions is answering that challenge with its new CHCP Northwest Houston campus. The new campus is located off U.S. 290 near W. 43rd Street. Completed in March 2022, the building offers modern classrooms and labs stocked with industry-standard medical equipment, a student lounge and study areas. The newly renovated 39,000-square-foot CHCP Northwest building has contemporary features with real-life, experiential, medical simulations, and activations essential to most healthcare careers.

“The Northwest Houston campus is the largest CHCP campus and the only one offering the cardiovascular, LVN and ADN programs,” shares CHCP Northwest Campus President Ian Avington. “Students at CHCP Northwest get hands-on learning and enter their chosen field fully able to adapt and excel as quickly as needed.”

Programs offered at the campus include certificates for dental assistant, limited medical radiologic technologist, medical assistant, medical coding and billing and vocational nursing. In addition, CHCP offers Associate of Applied Science degrees for cardiac sonography, diagnostic medical sonography, nursing (LVN to ADN), and surgical technology.

“Most colleges are built around four- or five-day per week, in-person classes or fully online programs,” said CHCP CEO Eric Bing. “Those programs do not work well for the single mom working two jobs while taking care of kids or the first-generation student who must work to help the family.” CHCP offers structured, but flexible classes just 2 days a week on-campus and additional course work completed online.

“We represent the diversity of our city and the best of its aspiring professionals from all walks of life. Our students are 85 percent of color,” Bing said. “Many, upon graduation, go back into their communities to provide quality healthcare.”

More than 7 million people live in the Greater Houston metropolitan area. That’s a huge number of people requiring medical attention at various times for everything from preventative care to medical diagnosis or emergency, and CHCP has high expectations for what the new campus will provide for the region.