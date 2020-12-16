The Election Results are In: Houston, Missouri City and Stafford

These are quite arguably the four most talked about local runoff elections in recent memory

After a hotly anticipated general election in November, several local runoff elections took place to decide the races for two mayoral races and two council member races in the cities of Houston, Missouri City and Stafford respectively.

Almost a year-to-the-day since a wildly controversial election in 2019 that ended with high-stakes drama and continual lawsuits filed by one of the former candidates, the citizens of Houston’s District B now have a new councilmember to represent them at City Hall.

The original runoff between the top two vote-getters was originally planned for December 14, 2019, but the results were challenged by third place finisher Renee Jefferson-Smith, which delayed the runoff election for nearly a year.

According to unofficial results as of this article, general election frontrunner Tarsha Jackson came out victorious against Cynthia Bailey in the race for the Houston City Council District B seat, with Jackson receiving 68.57% of the vote to Bailey’s 31.43%.

In a message thanking her supporters, Jackson stated:

“I am so grateful to the constituents of our District for electing me to represent them at City Hall. I look forward to working with each of you to rebuild our district so that it is a place where our children and families can thrive. But first, I would like to thank God for giving me the strength to run and finish my race. I’m also grateful for you and every one of our supporters. Whether you voted, volunteered, donated, or sent encouraging messages, I appreciate you sticking in there with me throughout this long journey. Also, a thank you and congratulations to Cynthia Bailey for running a great race. I look forward to working with Cynthia and the other candidates to move our communities in District B forward. Now it’s time to get to work!”

In what many political observers have viewed as a political shocker, Mayor Yolanda Ford, who was elected in 2018 as the first African American and first female mayor of Missouri City, was defeated by her former city council colleague Robin Elackatt.

Elackatt becomes the first Asian American to hold the position of mayor. He was also the first Asian American to hold a seat on Missouri City Council when he served for three terms from 2009 to 2015.

In a message to his supporters, Elackatt released the following message on Facebook:

“For the greater part of 2020, I have walked through every district and listened to many residents and business owners of Missouri City. The conversations with many residents gave me the perseverance to reach my goal. Today, I am very grateful, humbled and excited to be Mayor Elect of Missouri City!…Thank you to current Mayor Yolanda Ford and Councilman Chris Preston for their years of service for our city…I am looking forward to working with the entire city council, city staff, business owners and residents of Missouri City. Our city is one of rich diversity and various cultures. Together, with the concerns and ideas of residents from every corner of Missouri City, let’s come together in UNITY and not use politics to segregate and divide us. There will be challenges ahead and there will be some hard decisions, but Together, we can move Missouri City Forward!”

After her historic win two years ago and after just one term, Ford lost her race after only garnering 47.5 percent. Elackatt was able to command 52.5 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results, after barely squeaking into a runoff with Ford after the general election in November.

Another Missouri City Council incumbent suffered a major blow after serving three terms in office. Missouri City Council Member Chris Preston, who has served on city council since 2014, was soundly defeated by Lynn Clouser. She becomes the newest At-Large Position #2 councilmember.

After being the frontrunner after the results of the general election, Clouser came back the following month and trounced her opponent, garnering roughly 60 percent of the vote to the incumbent’s 40 percent. Clouser currently serves as a development director for a local autism nonprofit and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

In a message to her supporters, Clouser shared a message on Facebook stating:

“This is not a win for me, this is a win for Missouri City…I want to thank Mayor Yolanda Ford and Councilmember Mayor Pro Tem Chris Preston for their service to our great city…I will take my oath on December 21 and that will be my first council meeting officially as Councilwoman Clouser. I can’t and won’t make anyone any promises to anyone other than what I have stated from the very beginning and that is a promise of good government; nothing more, nothing less. This is YOUR city, MY city, OUR city…Let’s govern ourselves accordingly and all work together regardless of which candidate’s side you sit on. Let’s all be the positive change WE want to see in Missouri City with each of us taking part in fulfilling a desire of Unity in the CommUNITY.”

In another closely watched race to replace the seat vacated by the death of the late Leonard Scarcella in June, A.J. Honore fell short in his quest to become the first African American mayor of Stafford. Honore garnered roughly 46 percent of the vote to Willis’ roughly 54 percent of the vote.

This was the second time that Honore has unsuccessfully run for mayor after previously on the Stafford City Council.

The Forward Times would like to congratulate all of the newly elected officials!