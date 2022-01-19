The Firing of David Culley and Brian Flores Means There is Only One Black Head Coach in the NFL

After a single season, the Houston Texans have fired David Culley as head coach. The news broke four days following the end of the 4-13 season.

General Manager of the Texans Nick Caserio released a statement saying, “Earlier today, I met with David Culley and Tim Kelly to inform them we will be moving in a different direction at the head coach and offensive coordinator positions. I came to this difficult but necessary decision after reviewing our football operation. While a change after one season is unusual, we had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward. We appreciate Coach Culley for helping us navigate through a difficult season, but it is my responsibility to make decisions that I feel are best for our organization. The search for the next coach of the Houston Texans will begin immediately.”

Culley, who was hired during the offseason by Texans chair and CEO Cal McNair, made history at the age of 65 as the oldest first-time head coach in the NFL. As the only black head coach hired in last year’s off-season, Culley was one of three black head coaches in the NFL this season. As fate would have it, head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins was also fired post-season leaving Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only black head coach in the NFL. This begs the question, after being fired with three years left on his contract, did Culley ever really have a chance with the Texans?

Culley released a statement following the news saying, “I loved every minute of being the head coach of the Houston Texans. I appreciate the players and coaches for staying the course with me through the ups and downs of our season. I’m disappointed we didn’t win more games and I won’t have a chance to improve on the lessons I’ve learned, but I fully understand this is a bottom-line business and I didn’t do enough. I want to thank the McNair Family and Nick Caserio for giving me this opportunity. I am forever grateful for the experience. I wish this team and organization the best. They are building a special program and I truly believe the future is bright for Texans fans.”

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 21: Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans leads his team against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a preseason NFL game at AT&T Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It seems to be a tale as old as time the way that Culley’s head coaching opportunity with the Texans was a setup for failure. The most obvious absence was that of Deshaun Watson who Culley didn’t get a chance to work with. J.J. Watt had enough and left the team. In addition to the quarterback dilemma, the entire roster wasn’t as strong as it could be. It’s interesting how opportunities for black head coaches seem to only come around when a miracle is necessary. When the miracle isn’t delivered, the opportunity is quickly taken away. The truth is that black coaches are held to a different standard. Culley did the best he could with what he had.

McNair released a statement saying, “We are grateful for the energy and passion David brought to our organization throughout last season. We wish him, his wife Carolyn and their entire family nothing but the best moving forward. I have entrusted Nick Caserio to lead football performance and I have complete confidence he will find the best leader for our team. These decisions are difficult, but Nick believed it was necessary for the future of our organization. We look forward to continuing to build our roster and finding the right coach to lead us forward.”

Upon being hired, Culley agreed to a four-year contract with guarantees upwards of $22 million. While he is still owed a significant amount of money, before the shock of his firing he was prepared to build with the team and move forward.

While the Texans are struggling to find their way back to a good place as an organization, the NFL at large is struggling to keep up with its claims of inclusivity.

In any case, the Texans head coach search is underway.