The Forward Times Game of The Week: Yates vs. Washington

One of the oldest rivalries in Houston’s Black High School history took place on Saturday night at Cowart Stadium.

The Booker T. Washington Eagles and the Jack Yates Lions.

“The Northside vs. The Southside“

At stake was the chance to win the coveted James Paul Bear Bryant/Pat Patterson trophy. Two legendary former coaches of these historically Black schools.

Booker T came into the contest with a perfect 7-0 record and were 4-0 in District 11-4A. The Lions came in riding high, winning two of their last three games, having an overall record of 3-4 and were 3-1 in district play.

With a win, the Lions would have been tied for first place in the district, however, the Eagles came out on a mission, scoring on their first two possessions.

The young Lions made a game out it, and only trailed 27-14 at the half. The Eagles just had too many weapons, and went on to win the game, 57-20.

The Eagles took the opening drive 90 yards and capped it off with a 5-yard TD pass from quarterback Kamryn Jackson to running back Damien Randle. The Eagles missed the PAT and led 6-0.

The Lions fumbled on their opening possession and the Eagles quickly capitalized when Jackson hit receiver Broderick Malone with a beautiful pass down the right sideline for a 25-yard touchdown. Andre Walker’s PAT was good, and the Eagles lead was 13-0.

The Lions responded with a nice drive of their own, as quarterback Jaquan Brandon scored on a 1-yard run. The PAT was no good, and the Booker T lead was cut to 13-7.

The Eagles started the second quarter with another score with Jackson throwing a pass to running back Anthony Brown. The PAT was good, and the Eagles led 20-7.

Two minutes later, the Eagles scored again on a dazzling 65-yard punt return by speedy receiver Tyrick Murray. The Eagles lead grew to 27-6.

The Lions wouldn’t quit, as they scored on a 25-yard pass from Brandon to receiver Gabriel Paredes. The two-point conversion was good and the score was 27-14 at the half.

Yates took the opening possession of the third quarter and was sacked in the end zone for a safety. Washington led 29-14.

It didn’t take long for the Eagles to score again, when Jackson hit another speedy receiver in their arsenal, Nicolas Tramble, for a 15-yard touchdown. The lead was 35-14. The Eagles went on to score three more touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

The Lions scored on the last play of the game and the final score was 57-20.

Jackson passed for four touchdowns and was named the games MVP.

The Washington defense played a dominant game, led by defensive end Frederick Malone, who was runner up for the MVP.

Washington sits atop of the 11-4A standings with a 5-0 record in the district and an 8-0 overall record. They are the #1 seed for the playoffs. They play Worthing next week. The Lions play another long-time rival, Wheatley, on next week, with their playoff hopes still in their hands if they can win their last two games.

Burl “The Coach” Jones