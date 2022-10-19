Washington vs. Furr!!!

The Forward Times Game of the Week was a well played game between two district 11-4A rivals, at the hallowed grounds of old Jones Cowart Stadium.

The Booker T. Washington Eagles came into the game riding high—undefeated with a 7-0 record. The Furr Brahmans came into the game with a four-game winning streak and an overall record of 5-1.

It was a defensive struggle for three quarters, before the Eagles broke the game open, and won a hard-fought game, 30-13.

The Brahmans took the opening drive and scored on a 1-yard run by fullback Johnny Robinson. Quarterback Camron Heard had a dazzling 44-yard run that was the big play on the drive. Furr led 7-0.

The Eagles got on the scoreboard when Furr snapped the ball out of the end zone on a punt for the safety. Furr led 7-2.

Furr received the kickoff and went three plays and punted.

The Eagles got on the board right before the half with a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Camron Brown to Andre Walker Jr.

The Eagles took a 9-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Both defenses stiffened up in the third quarter and forced punts on both teams’ next two possessions. On their third possession of the third quarter, Washington scored on a spectacular 44-yard run by running back Nicolas Tramble, who burst through the middle of the line and raced down the left sideline untouched.

The Eagles led 16-7 with a minute left in the third quarter.

Not to be outdone, Furr answered that score with a score of their own.

On the second play of the drive, Heard scored on a beautiful 65-yard quarterback draw play straight up the middle of the Washington defense.

Washington led 16-13 at the end of the third quarter. The two-point conversion failed.

Now, we had ourselves a ballgame!!!

The Eagles didn’t take long to respond to the Brahmans score, with Walker catching a 10-yard touchdown pass to increase the Eagles lead to 23-13.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Eagles put the game out of reach when quarterback Kamryn Jackson scored on a 19-yard keeper, taking the Eagles lead to 30-13.

The Eagles remain undefeated and play longtime rival Yates next week at Cowart.

The Brahmans will try to regroup next week against Worthing at Butler.

Both teams should fare well in the playoffs.