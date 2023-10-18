The Future of Houston is on the Ballot

Do you know who and what is on your ballot for the November 2023 election?

Last week, the Forward Times published a piece entitled Are You Ready to Vote? that focused on the importance of the upcoming November election, with an emphasis on the City of Houston mayoral race that has become one of the most talked about local elections in recent memory.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is term-limited and will be concluding his second and final term at the end of the year, opening the door for one of the 18 mayoral candidates who are vying for the mayoral seat in the November 2023 election to take the helm after his term ends.

For context, it is important to note that the Houston Mayor and the Houston City Controller seats, along with the sixteen Houston City Council Member seats will be on the November ballot in Harris County and Fort Bend County. Each of these significant decision-making positions are voted on every four years, per the City of Houston charter, with each of them limited to serving two terms of four years each, with each term beginning on January 2nd of the next year after they are elected. In the City of Houston, there is a mayor, a city controller, five At-Large (city-wide) Council Members, and eleven district Council Members who are elected by voters who live in the respective geographic districts they are seeking to serve as the representative for.

These races are extremely important to know about, along with other key items and races from other areas that may impact you in some shape, form, or fashion.

So, do you know what’s on your upcoming November ballot for 2023? If not, let’s delve into it.

Here are the details of the City of Houston races:

HOUSTON MAYOR

As Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s second and final term concludes at the end of the year due to term-limits, the candidates vying for the mayoral seat will be:

Houston Mayor (18 candidates, open seat due to term-limits, no incumbent)

HOUSTON CONTROLLER

As Houston City Controller Chris Brown’s second and final term ends at the end of the year due to term-limits, the candidates vying for the controller seat will be:

Houston City Controller (4 candidates, open seat due to term-limits, no incumbent)

HOUSTON CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

The candidates vying for the City Council At-Large seats will be:

At-Large 1 (6 candidates, open seat due to term-limits, no incumbent)

At-Large 2 (6 candidates, open seat due to term-limits, no incumbent)

At-Large 3 (9 candidates, open seat due to term-limits, no incumbent)

At-Large 4 (4 candidates, one incumbent seeking re-election)

At-Large 5 (3 candidates, one incumbent seeking re-election)

HOUSTON CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT

The candidates vying for the City Council District seats in the November 2023 election will be:

District A, which covers Northwest Houston, includes neighborhoods such as Spring Branch, Greater Inwood, Westbranch, Willowbrook, Timbergrove, and part of the Addicks reservoir (Council Member Amy Peck is unopposed)

District B, which is located in north Houston, includes neighborhoods such as Fifth Ward, Acres Homes, Greenspoint, Kashmere Gardens, Leland Woods, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (5 candidates, one incumbent seeking re-election)

District C, which stretches from Willow Bend to Greater Inwood, and covers Freedmen’s Town, the Heights, and Montrose neighborhoods (3 candidates, one incumbent seeking re-election)

District D, which covers the Third Ward, Sunnyside, and South Park neighborhoods, along with Texas Southern University, the University of Houston, and some parts of Midtown and the Museum District (5 candidates, one incumbent seeking re-election)

District E covers a very weird area, the way the map is drawn, as it includes Kingwood and Lake Houston in the northeast part of the city, and then encompasses the Clear Lake, Edgebrook and several other neighborhoods located in the southeast part of the city (2 candidates, open seat due to term-limits, no incumbent)

District F covers West Houston, and covers the Alief, Piney Point, Westchase, Tanglewilde, Briar Meadow, and Westmont neighborhoods, along with a part of the Addicks Reservoir (Council Member Tiffany Thomas is unopposed)

District G, located in West Houston, includes the Galleria Mall, and covers the Briarforest, Greater Uptown, Memorial, River Oaks, and Upper Kirby neighborhoods (3 candidates, one incumbent seeking re-election)

District H encompasses the Denver Harbor, Greater Heights, Independence Heights, Northside, Northline, Near Northside, Second Ward, and Eastex-Jensen neighborhoods (5 candidates, open seat due to term-limits, no incumbent)

District I covers most of Downtown Houston, along with a portion of the East End and some of northeast Houston and some of the I-45 South Freeway including the Hobby Airport area (2 candidates, open seat due to term-limits, no incumbent)

District J, located in southwest Houston, is home to Houston Christian University (formerly Houston Baptist University) and includes the Braeburn, Westwood, Gulfton, and Sharpstown neighborhoods (2 candidates, one incumbent seeking re-election)

District K is where you will find the home of the Houston Texans—NRG Stadium—and it serves as the home of neighborhoods in far Southwest Houston, such as Almeda Plaza, Hiram Clarke, Westbury, and Brays Oaks neighborhoods, along with the powerful and significant precinct boxes in Fort Bend Houston like Briargate, Ridgemont, Quail Run, Quail Glen, Chasewood, and Ridgegate (Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum is unopposed)

Here are some extremely important ballot initiatives that will appear on the November ballot:

LOCAL BALLOT INITIATIVES

Harris County Hospital District, Proposition A: Voters in Harris County will decide whether to give Harris County the $2.5 billion being requested in this bond proposal to rebuild a new Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and to make other significant upgrades throughout the public health care system of Harris County.

Harris County Hospital District, Proposition A: Voters in Harris County will decide whether to give Harris County the $2.5 billion being requested in this bond proposal to rebuild a new Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and to make other significant upgrades throughout the public health care system of Harris County.

City of Houston, Proposition A: Voters in the City of Houston will decide whether to change the current process from having only the mayor add items to the agenda, to allowing at least three Council Members to add policy items to the agenda, even if those items are not supported by the mayor in office.

City of Houston, Proposition B: With this proposition, voters in the City of Houston will decide whether the city would be forced to pull out of the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC), or any regional groups that do not apportion votes according to population. Currently, Houston is a part of H-GAC, and has two votes on the 37-member voting body, while making up roughly 30% of the overall population of the region.

Here are some key Statewide ballot initiatives worth knowing about as you go to the polls:

STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES

Proposition 1: Voters will decide whether Texans have the right to farm, ranch, and garden on property they own.

Proposition 1: Voters will decide whether Texans have the right to farm, ranch, and garden on property they own.

Proposition 2: Voters will decide whether cities and counties will be allowed to give property tax breaks to child-care businesses.

Proposition 3: Voters will decide whether to prevent any future lawmakers from imposing a "wealth tax" on Texas residents without voter consent.

Proposition 4: Voters will decide whether to raise the school homestead exemption in Texas and reduce the amount that Texas homeowners can take off the taxable value of their primary residence for school property taxes from $40,000 to $100,000. The proposition would also put a temporary cap on the appraisal growth on residential properties and small businesses that do not have homestead exemptions, such as second homes and rental properties, from year-to-year. Lastly, it would create new elected positions on appraisal boards in Texas counties with a population of 75,000 or more.

Proposition 5: Voters will decide whether to send up to $100 million in interest, dividends, and other investment earnings every year from the state's rainy-day fund to the Texas University Fund to help support research at state universities.

Proposition 6: Voters will decide whether to approve the creation of the Texas Water Fund, which would receive $1 billion to begin updating pipe systems and developing new water sources.

Proposition 7: Voters will decide whether to authorize the creation of a Texas Energy Fund, which would receive $5 billion to help officials to distribute loans and grants to companies with the aim of building new natural gas-fueled power plants.

Proposition 8: Voters will decide whether to create the Broadband Infrastructure Fund to expand Internet and broadband access across Texas.

Proposition 9: Voters will decide whether to allow $3.3 billion from the general revenue fund to be moved to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas to provide some retired Texas teachers with cost-of-living raises to their monthly pension checks.

Proposition 10: Voters will decide whether to give a property tax break to biomedical companies by exempting the value of any equipment used to manufacture personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals, or other medical devices.

Proposition 11: Although it doesn't affect Houston-area voters directly, this proposition is asking Texas voters to decide whether to give conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County the power to issue bonds to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.

Proposition 12: Although it doesn't affect Houston-area voters directly, this proposition will be asking Texas voters (in Galveston County only) to decide whether to abolish the office of Galveston County treasurer and instead authorize the Commissioners Court to hire or contract with someone to do the job.

Proposition 13: Voters will decide whether to raise the mandatory retirement age for Texas state judges from 75 years of age to 79.

Proposition 14: Voters will decide whether to establish a Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, which would receive $1 billion to purchase land for new state parks and improve existing state parks.

Other items on the November ballot that may impact some of you include:

CLEAR CREEK ISD BOND ELECTION AND TAX RATE RAISE

Proposition B: $265 million for school infrastructure and safety

Proposition B: $265 million for school infrastructure and safety

Proposition C: $37 million for technology equipment and instructional tech

Tax rate raise: 9746 per $100 in property value

CONROE ISD BOND ELECTION

Proposition A: $1.82 billion for eight new schools

Proposition A: $1.82 billion for eight new schools

Proposition B: $40 million for technology devices

Proposition C: $112.9 million for PE and ag barn improvements

Proposition D: $22.9 million for pool revamp

CY-FAIR ISD TRUSTEE

Cy-Fair ISD Trustee, Position 1 (3 candidates, open seat)

Cy-Fair ISD Trustee, Position 2 (3 candidates, 1 incumbent)

Cy-Fair ISD Trustee, Position 3 (3 candidates, open seat)

Cy-Fair ISD Trustee, Position 4 (2 candidates, open seat)

CITY OF JERSEY VILLAGE BOND ELECTION

Proposition A: $19 million for a pool and parks improvements

Proposition A: $19 million for a pool and parks improvements

Proposition B: $15.86 million for water, sewer, and drainage

Proposition C: $18 million for streets, roads, and bridges

FORT BEND COUNTY BOND ELECTION

Proposition A: $712.6 million for mobility

Proposition A: $712.6 million for mobility

Proposition B: $153 million for parks

FORT BEND ISD TAX RATE ELECTION

Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election: Raise tax rate to 98.92 cents per $100 in property value

KATY ISD BOND ELECTION

Proposition A: $723 million for new schools, renovations, security upgrades

Proposition A: $723 million for new schools, renovations, security upgrades

Proposition B: $83.6 million for technology

Proposition C: $4 million for natatoriums

Proposition D: $30 million for athletic facilities

PEARLAND ISD TAX RATE ELECTION

Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election: Change tax rate to $1.1373 per $100 in property value

THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors, Position 5 (2 candidates)

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors, Position 6 (2 candidates)

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors, Position 7 (3 candidates)

Now, the Forward Times is not here to tell you who or what to vote for, but we do want to strongly encourage you to vote and bring other registered voters with you to the polls. The future of our local government depends on you and those who show up. VOTE!!!

Early voting starts on Monday, October 23rd, and the last day to apply for an absentee ballot (received, not postmarked) is Friday, October 27th. Early voting ends on Friday, November 3rd and the Election Day is Tuesday, November 7th.

All election information can be found at www.harrisvotes.com, and for news and updates, follow the Harris County Clerk’s office on social media at @HarrisCoTxClerk and @HarrisVotes.