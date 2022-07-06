The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro Owner Celebrates 1 Year of Beating Cancer by Partnering with American Cancer Society to Raise Fund

ABOVE: Max Bozeman II’s Memorable Day Ringing The Bell!

The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro owner, Max Bozeman II, is excited to announce his partnership with the American Cancer Society!

Bozeman, who is celebrating 1 year Cancer free from colon cancer, has decided to partner with American Cancer Society to raise $5,000. He is encouraging all of his loyal and new patrons to stop by The Greasy Spoon North Location or Pearland Location to make a donation, whether big or small to help in the cause of building a cancer-free future.