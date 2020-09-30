Sports

The Houston Astros Are Headed to the Playoffs

by Grace Boateng
The Houston Astros will be participating in postseason baseball for the 4th year in a row.

Their playoff run will begin in a best of three series against the Minnesota Twins.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Game 1: Astros at Twins – 2 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Wednesday, Game 2: Astros at Twins – 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2
  • Thursday, Game 3 (if necessary): Astros at Twins – time TBD

The Astros, with a record of 29-31, managed to land at the No. 6 spot in the American League. They join the Milwaukee Brewers as the first teams to qualify for postseason baseball with losing records. While the Twins who are seeded at No. 3 are the favorites, the Astros shouldn’t be counted out just yet. With the help of a number of players who are experienced in the playoffs, including Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, the Astros are looking to clear their name of the embarrassing cheating scandal that looms over the organization to this day.

