Sports

The Houston Texans Are 0-3 but They Could Still Turn It Around

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

The Texans lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-21.

“We can’t dwell on the negativity,” Deshaun Watson said of the 3rd straight loss. “There’s a lot more football to go. We’ve got 13 more games, so who knows what can happen in 13 more games? We haven’t even played our divisional teams. There’s a lot of opportunities out there.”

It’s true, the Texans have faced this type of adversity before. In 2018 the Texans got off to the same 0-3 start to the season and then went on to win the AFC South with a 11-5 record. So is anything possible?

“We played pretty good complementary football in the first half,” O’Brien said when speaking on the positive aspects of the game. “Obviously, we’ve played three really good teams. We’re not there yet. We didn’t win any of those games but feel like we’ve definitely improved, and we need to try to play 60 minutes of that type of football.”

Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for two touchdowns (Cobb, Fuller), one interception, and completed 19/27 for 264 yards against the Steelers.

The Texans will face the Minnesota Vikings, whose record is also 0-3, on Sunday.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The Houston Rockets Are in Search of a...

The Houston Astros Are Headed to the Playoffs

Aces’ A’ja Wilson named 2020 WNBA Most Valuable...

Texans Lose to the Ravens 33-16

Rockets James Harden and Russell Westbrook Named to...

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lebron James Unanimously Selected to...

Naomi Osaka is the US Open Women’s Singles...

Rockets Exit the Bubble, D’Antoni Exits Houston

Houston Texans Lose 34 – 20 to the...

Deshaun Watson Signs Contract Extension With Houston Texans