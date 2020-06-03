The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony is Postponed until 2021

The decision has been made to postpone the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony until spring of 2021. The Chairman of the Board of Governors, Jerry Colangelo confirmed this stating that the August 28-30th (original date) and the alternative date that was proposed of October 10-12 are simply “just not feasible.”



“We’re definitely canceling,” Colangelo stated. “It’s going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We’ll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where.”



In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 100,000 in the nation, large gatherings are not possible without putting lives at risk. Originally the ceremony was to take place on the 29th of August at Symphony Hall in Springfield where the facility has a seating capacity of 2,611.



Officials bounced around the idea of holding the ceremony at Springfield’s Mass Mutual Center which has a seating capacity of 8,319 people which would allow for some social distancing. Eventually they concluded that postponing the ceremony would be the best call.



Colangelo also assured the public that there will be two separate ceremonies. There will be one ceremony for the Class of 2020, and another ceremony for the class of 2021.



“We won’t be combining them,” Colangelo stressed. “The Class of 2020 is a very special class and deserves its own celebration.”