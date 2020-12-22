The Original MLK Day Parade: The First in the Nation, Hosts Virtual Experience and Parade of Giving

The Black Heritage Society and the City of Houston have announced open registration for the 43rd Annual “Original” Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade taking place on Monday, January 18, 2021. The celebration will take place online at originalmlkdayparade.org and on social media from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy and the call for a day of service, the Black Heritage Society is hosting a Parade of Giving to support Houstonians who’ve been significantly impacted by the pandemic and are in need of basic life essentials. As the virtual parade takes place, a drive-thru donation drop-off site will be staged at MacGregor Park (5225 Calhoun Rd, Houston, TX 77021). Local nonprofits, the World Youth Foundation and St. John’s Downtown are the beneficiary organizations and will distribute the donated items to those with the greatest needs.

The historic parade was the very first MLK Day Parade held in the nation after being sanctioned by the King family in 1978 here in Houston. In 2018, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the City of Houston would provide primary support for the nationally-recognized celebration through a collective partnership with the Black Heritage Society, a non-profit organization founded by longtime community advocate Mr. Ovide Duncantell.

“This year, the “Original” Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade will look a little different due to the pandemic, but we are prepared to unite all Houstonians in celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The virtual experience will allow us to reach more people in Houston and across the nation. I encourage organizations to submit their creative entries to help maintain the tradition of celebrating with a parade.”

The online celebration will showcase a variety of marching bands, dance teams, military and ROTC groups, first responders, city and county officials, VIP guest appearances and notable organizations from around the world.

“The 2021 theme is Truth, Love and Justice, which I think is fitting given the history of the organization and the country’s current reckoning with race and systemic oppression. We want to inspire viewers to be change agents and do their part to contribute to a more equitable world, especially during these difficult times,’” said Sylvester Brown, Executive Director of the Black Heritage Society.

The 2021 grand marshal along with an official lineup of community events and projects will be announced soon.

For more information, please call 713-236-1700 or visit the official website at www.blackheritagesociety.org.