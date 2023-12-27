The Power of “I” as a Caregiver

I had a powerful conversation with a caregiver and as I listened intensely to the concerns that are now confronting the family, one word repeated during our conversation was “I.”

Here is some of the dialogue: I don’t think my loved one needs my help to put shoes on. I don’t think my loved one needs the walker to move around. I feel, if my loved one tries harder, they can go to the bathroom without my help.

The power of “I” as a family caregiver caring for an aging parent with mobility and chronic illnesses can be self-centered for several reasons. One real reason is watching our loved ones age and lose their ability to care for themselves is not easy. During my caregiver journey, I made this statement… “I never wanted to be my mother’s mother.”

Over time, that is exactly what “I” became. What “I” had to come to grips with was it was no longer about me and what “I” wanted or needed. It was about my loved one’s met needs. They could no longer care for themselves. Think about it: an independent person, no longer able to care for themselves. Put yourself in the shoes of another person who needs your help to bathe, eat, dress, toilet, or use the activities of their limbs.

Changing Caregiver Mindset

Becoming a caregiver requires that you change your mindset and put yourself in the place of the care recipient. Because we use our mindset to make decisions, the shift is not always easy. We must grow our mindset to consider the overall needs of our loved ones and act accordingly for care and safety’s sake. In the caregiving space, we must have a willing mindset and avoid all negative mindsets. Caregiving is hard work, and staying positive amid the caregiving journey is how we prevail as caregivers.

As your Proactive Caregiver Advocate, focus on the care recipient and not on the “I” desire to want your loved one as they once were. Appreciate your gift of caregiving.

Remember, we all are pilgrims passing through and none of us will get out of here alive. Be safe! Be well!

Dr. Cynthia J. Hickman is a retired registered nurse and case manager, CEO of Your Proactive Caregiver Advocate and author of From the Lens of Daughter, Nurse, and Caregiver: A Journey of Duty and Honor, and The Black Book of Important Information for Caregivers.