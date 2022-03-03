The Power of the Black Vote Is the Undervote

Voters have a right to undervote.

Many voters undervote, but don’t know that it is called an undervote.

An undervote occurs when a voter intentionally or unintentionally chooses not to cast a vote for a particular race on their ballot, for whatever reason.

By choosing NOT to cast a vote in any particular race, or undervote, a voter doesn’t have their ballot voided or the rest of their vote choices disqualified. It does say a lot though about that voters’ view of the candidate(s) in that particular race. They either clearly don’t know them, or they do know them, and refuse to vote for either choice because of their personal preference.

Skip, skip, skip!

Because of a lack of familiarity with many of these political candidates, many voters choose to skip the races and not vote for anyone at all.

That is disturbing, however, considering that one of these political candidates might very well be the person making decisions that impact your quality of life in some shape, form, or fashion!

Sadly, it is an all-too-familiar occurrence when it comes to how political candidates, political operatives, and political parties, approach Black voter engagement and education.

The Forward Times received many calls from potential voters this election cycle. As a matter of fact, the Forward Times always gets bombarded with questions when any election approaches, whereby many of our loyal readers (voters) reach out to us because they are unfamiliar with the candidates on the ballot and honestly don’t know who they should vote for.

As is customary, we direct our readers (voters) to the proper places where they can potentially learn more about the respective candidates. However, we continue to hear the uncertainty in our readers (voters) voices as they sincerely acknowledge not knowing who a lot of these people are on the ballot who they are being asked to cast a vote for.

As a voter, did you know who all the candidates were, or did you skip some races altogether?

This election cycle, African Americans were faced with two challenging scenarios:

Recent legislative decisions have made it harder for Black people to vote

Candidates running for office have made it harder for Black voters to know who they are

Let’s start with number one—recent legislative decisions in Texas.

Call it a coincidence…or not…but it appears that Senate Bill 1 (SB1) has done its job.

SB1 went into effect on December 2nd of last year and this was SB1 now requires Texas voters to provide their driver’s license number or Social Security number on both their vote-by-mail application and the actual ballot. Prior to SB1, Texas voters didn’t have to provide this type of personal information on their application. SB1 also banned things such as drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting, while making it harder for senior citizens and disabled voters to receive assistance with completing and sending back their vote-by-mail ballots.

Voter turnout in the primary elections here in Texas was extremely low in this recent primary election, especially amongst African American voters. Many senior citizens and disabled voters complained about the challenges they faced trying to vote-by-mail, or worse, they chose to stay home instead of participating in the political process as they have done in the past.

While lawsuits have been filed to challenge the SB1 legislation, this midterm primary election cycle became the first major statewide election to be impacted by the new law.

Last month, the Forward Times published an article entitled “We Must Persevere And Vote!” where we highlighted the concerns civil rights organizations and voters, especially African American seniors and voters with disabilities, expressed regarding the potential of having their votes discarded due to changes in the modified vote-by-mail process during the primaries and beyond as a result of SB1.

The problem that many in our communities experienced during this political primary election centered around having their ballots or applications rejected because they either excluded or mismatched the driver’s license and Social Security numbers provided.

The Democratic and Republican Party officials knew the particulars of the new law, as well as the political candidates running for office. But the real question is: Did the political parties on each side, and the candidates running for office, do enough to educate, equip, and empower African American voters to ensure their vote would be counted by any means necessary?

Better yet, did the political parties on each side, and the candidates running for office do enough to ensure Black voters even knew who the candidates running for office were as they appeared on their respective ballots?

The resounding answer is no, not enough was collectively done.

When it comes to politics in this country, there is one constant—Black voters are important and always tend to sway the balance of elections.

Although African Americans make up roughly 13% of the overall population in the United States, Black voters change the trajectory of any election and remain a powerful voting bloc.

Now, it is no secret that Black people overwhelmingly vote for Democratic candidates in nearly every federal election, with identical results at the state and local levels.

While voting overwhelmingly Democratic has been the norm for decades, many political candidates fail to dedicate resources for voter outreach and education and don’t do enough to strategically court African American voters and get them to the polls to vote for them.

Visiting Black churches, posting on social media, getting endorsements, and using the same old playbook to engage Black voters isn’t enough anymore.

Political candidates must market, advertise, and pound the pavement, so that perspective voters in the African American community can know who they are and what they stand for.

If candidates running for election or re-election in the upcoming November midterm elections don’t do something more to engage African Americans, the potential increased number of ballots or applications rejected because of SB1 won’t be the only issue deciding the outcome of their respective races.

So much is expected of Black voters to save the day and turn out the vote, but so little is expected of the candidates, and the political parties they are affiliated with, to do everything in their power to engage Black voters and get them to polls by any means necessary.