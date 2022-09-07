The Prairie View A&M University Nurses Alumni Celebrates 100 Years

ABOVE: Gala celebrating 100 Years of Prairie View College of Nursing

The Prairie View A&M University Nurses Alumni recently celebrated 100 Years.

The weekend long celebration, themed “Honoring Our Legacy & Envisioning Our Future,” was chaired by Mattie Mason, President of the PVAMU Nurses Alumni Association. Festivities included a Meet-and-Greet reception, tour of both the College of Nursing and the state-of-the-art Human Patient Simulation Laboratories.

Nurses came from varying parts of the U.S., including Texas, South Carolina, Florida, and Washington, DC.

Crowned as Queen from the class of 1954 was Mrs. Clairene Booker.

Also supporting this event was PVAMU President Dr. Ruth Simmons; Dean Emeritus Dr. Betty N. Adams; Former Dean, Dr. Jewellean Mangaroo; and current Dean Dr. Allyssa Harris.

A College of Nursing Historical Museum was displayed, chaired by Cecil Brewer, the first male graduate of the College of Nursing.

Friday night’s Meet-and-Greet reception was emceed by Tawana Walter Cadien, former U.S. Congressional candidate from the Class of 1996.

Each attendee received commemorative 100th Year Anniversary lapel pins.

The Gala on Saturday night was emceed by Joy Sewing, Culture Columnist for the Houston Chronicle.

The guest speaker for the gala was State Representative Senfronia Thompson, whose great, great, great uncle is noted as one of the founders of Prairie View A&M University.

Special Awards were presented highlighting nursing accomplishments: The Rising Star, Excellence In: Nursing Leadership, Nursing Innovation, Nurse Mentorship/Preceptorship, Military Service and Clinical Practice.

The Bettye Davis Lewis Nurse Honoree Award was introduced Saturday night in honor of her steadfast commitment to Prairie View A&M College of Nursing.

The weekend culminated with attendance at Holman Street Baptist Church. The PVAMU Nurses Alumni made a donation to the church’s Educational Fund.

Prairie View A&M College of Nursing is in the Texas Medical Center, located at 6436 Fannin Street.