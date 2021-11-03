The Results Are In: Boney Wins by a Landslide in Missouri City

The results of the November 2nd election are in, and the Houston Forward Times is excited to report that our very own Associate Editor, Jeffrey L. Boney, has won his contested race for re-election to his Missouri City Council seat with a landslide victory over his opponent.

Boney garnered a whopping 80% of the vote against District B resident Everett Land to secure a third term as a member of Missouri City Council representing District B.

“I want to sincerely thank the District B voters of Missouri City for choosing to re-elect me as their City Council representative for a third term,” said Boney. “We have done so much in a short time, but we still have so much more to do.”

This served as another extremely interesting race for Boney, in that the opponent who squared off against him this time was appointed by Boney to serve on the Bond Exploratory Committee and was elected by his peers to serve as the Chair of the important and influential committee.

As part of the Bond Exploratory Committee, the 24-member appointed group of Missouri City residents were tasked with reviewing information from Missouri City staff members and departments to determine whether a bond referendum needed to be presented to Missouri City voters relative to critical infrastructure needs in the city.

There were three bond referendums that were positively recommended by the Bond Exploratory Committee that also appeared on the November 2nd ballot regarding streets, facilities, and parks across the city. All three of the bond referendums passed overwhelmingly.

Despite being given a seat at the table by Boney to help direct resources to the district as a member of the Bond Exploratory Committee, Land chose to run against the dedicated incumbent and was unsuccessful in his quest to unseat him.

Boney said that despite the misinformation about his track record being disseminated to voters by his opponent, coupled with the various challenges he faced while running for re-election, he believes his progressive vision for a better Missouri City resonated with the voters.

“There are so many exciting things on the horizon for our great City and as I begin my third term, I plan to see those things to fruition, while continuing to be a strong voice for the residents of Missouri City,” Boney stated. “I am looking forward to working with the residents, stakeholders, City staff, and my Council colleagues, to continue advocating for no tax increases, increased public safety, economic development and redevelopment efforts, reliable mobility options, as well as other key issues to make Missouri City the best place to live, eat, shop, and play. Let’s continue to put Missouri City First!”

This is the first election whereby the candidates will begin serving three-year terms and will be subject to term limits, after voters voted for those two charter amendments in March 2021.

Boney will be sworn in for his third term on Monday, November 15th at their next Missouri City Council Regular Meeting at 7 p.m. at the Missouri City Community Center.