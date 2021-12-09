The Rockets Turn Their Losing Streak into a Winning Streak

What a difference a day makes. After a 6-game winning streak the Houston Rockets have climbed to the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings. While one may have the urge to point out that 13th spot is in fact not the #1 spot, it’s important to know that this climb to 13 was significant enough to make history for the Rockets franchise. According to the statisticians of the Elias Sports Bureau, this season’s Rockets team made history, becoming the first professional team to win six games consecutively following a 15-game losing streak. These stats include the histories of the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL.

Veteran player Eric Gordon said, “The way that we’re playing now, that should be the standard. I’ll take our chances against anybody, as long as we’re playing the right way.”

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said plainly, “At the beginning, frankly, we didn’t really know what we were doing, we hadn’t been through those experiences. We had just had training camp and then game after game. Guys who hadn’t been through those moments and the more we do it, the better we get at it.”

The team will get a chance to rally for another win in a bittersweet reunion against former Rockets player James Harden when he visits with the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night.