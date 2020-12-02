The Texans Have Something to be Thankful For: A Win

While the Houston Texans have struggled this season according to their win record, their QB Deshaun Watson has been playing quite well. In fact, it was his leadership that lifted them to a Thanksgiving Day 41-25 win over the Detroit Lions this past week. Watson finished the game completing 17 of 25 throws for 318 yards and four touchdowns. In the last six games Watson has played he has thrown 15 touchdown passes and not a single pass has been intercepted. Interim Head Coach Romeo Crennel said of Watson’s performance, “Deshaun is a tremendous athlete, leader, had good weapons that he can use whenever he chooses to, and he spreads the ball around many times. Then, you have to give some credit to the guys up front here again. Those guys, if they give him time, he’s able to make the plays. Guys can get open and he can hit him. He has that kind of accuracy. Overall, he does a great job because of his ability and his leadership, but with the help of those guys up front, with the help of those receivers, tight ends, running backs, and it all kind of goes hand-in-hand. It’s a team thing.”

While Watson was certainly appreciative of his teammates that made the necessary plays to allow him to go to work, he remained a bit critical of himself saying, “It was definitely good, but I missed two touchdowns to 88 (Jordan Akins). I think I missed another two or three throws. I want that one early to Keke Coutee, it was just a hair, I think he got his hands on it. But, yeah, it was a good game, but it is a complete package. Like I say all the time, I think Tim Kelly (OC) , I think A.J. McCarron (QB), T.J. Yates (Assistant QB Coach) , Josh McCown (QB), all those guys and everyone around me is just doing their job and letting me go out there and be that surgeon. And I just really appreciate everyone and couldn’t do it without the whole team for sure. But this is definitely one of my favorites, a special game on Thanksgiving on national TV. It was fun to do.”

Defensive star J.J. Watt had a moment early in the game where he got a pick six. “That was dope,” Watson said, “It brought me back to the old days. He’s not getting old as we look at it. He’s still got some athletic ability. I knew sooner or later, especially after last week’s game, he was going to get one of them. So, it was good.”

This was the first time that the Texans won two games consecutively this season. To that, Watson said, “I mean it’s huge. It’s big. We’ve just got to keep that momentum, that energy going. We’ve got to make sure that we remember these moments and these times after a win because it feels really, really good. So, we don’t want to feel that losing atmosphere in that locker room. We want to keep being positive, keep going out there and keep stacking them. Just take it one day at a time, get everyone healthy, it’s a long weekend, and just keep pushing forward.”

Both the Texans and the Lions are sporting a 4-7 record on the season and just like the Texans, the Lions ended up firing their head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn after the loss. Lions fans were so elated they began donating to Watson’s charity foundation out of gratitude for Watson’s performance freeing them from their coach and GM.