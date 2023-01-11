The Texans Part Ways with Coach Lovie Smith after a 32-31 Win Against the Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans won their final game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with a score of 32-31. After scoring a touchdown with less than a minute to play the Texans went for 2 and succeeded. The Texans had 13 losses on the season which matched their loss record from the previous season. While a team rallying to win a game normally elicits a positive response, this win set a series of less positive narratives in motion.

The Chicago Bears lost their game against the Minnesota Vikings 29-13 which meant they ended the season with 14 losses. It is common knowledge that the first pick in the NFL Draft goes to the team with the worst record in the league. The Texans miraculous victory meant they forfeited the No. 1 Draft pick.

Almost immediately the efforts of the team seemed to be overlooked and the win became a indicator of a seemingly bigger loss. Texans head coach Lovie Smith was clear post-game that his principles, motivation, and goals for his team never wavered even in the face of the outside noise. He said post-game, “We wanted to finish up the right way and we did that.”

Smith went on to say, “I understand the outside things that were out there but as far as our football team, we practiced hard this week to win, and as you see, it’s one thing to give it lip service. It’s one thing, as you see, how we fought right up until the end.”

Smith continued, “This is the option that I had: So, you’re saying, ‘Hey, guys, we’re playing this last game. All that you’ve been working for all your life – you play to win — forget that. Lose the game on purpose.’ I think that would be a hard one to get by. They wouldn’t expect me to say that. I didn’t. Each week, our game plan has been to win the game. It’s kind of simple as that. And that’s what we followed through on.”

When questioned by the press as to whether he expected to return as head coach next season Smith said, “Do I expect to be back? Yeah, I expect to be back, absolutely.”

Smith was subsequently fired.

Later that evening statements were released from both the Texans chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio regarding Smith’s future with the franchise.

STATEMENT FROM CAL McNAIR:

“Nick Caserio and I spoke with Lovie Smith tonight and informed him that we will be moving in a different direction as an organization. I appreciate Coach Smith and his entire family for their contributions over the last two seasons. We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward. While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success. Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I’m confident we will find the right leader for our football team.”

STATEMENT FROM NICK CASERIO:

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Lovie Smith for everything he has contributed to our team over the last two seasons as a coach and a leader. I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time. It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time. We aren’t there right now, however, with the support of the McNair family and the resources available to us, I’m confident in the direction of our football program moving forward.”

And just like that the Texans have begun the search for a new head coach. The hiring and firing of two black head coaches, David Culley and Love Smith, after a single season has raised questions around the league. Culley and Smith both inherited the team in a state of disarray and were expected to somehow turn the team around in a single season. Texans player Brandin Cooks said in so many words he’s ready to bounce. “I’m not going into this offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild,” Cooks stated.

Cooks went on to say, “I’m not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks. That’s why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan.”

As it stands, the Texans have the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have 11 picks total which include a couple of first round picks, a second-round pick, two third round picks, one fourth and one fifth round pick, and the rest of the picks are sixth rounders. While all things considered they have a decent amount of picks, with the franchise in such disarray and team leadership uncertain, the road ahead for the Texans remains unclear.